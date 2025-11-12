Kings Announce Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Hawks Game

After falling to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings have extended their losing streak to three games, and none of the three losses have been particularly close. The Kings have lost those three games by an average of 24 points, dropping to 3-8 on the season, and concern around the organization is growing.

The Kings are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday night, facing the Atlanta Hawks with an opportunity to get back in the win column and gain some optimism moving forward.

However, the Kings will be short-handed for Wednesday's game. The Kings have ruled out star guard Zach LaVine against the Hawks due to a right thigh contusion.

Kings will be without Zach LaVine tonight due to a right thigh contusion. Malik Monk (ankle soreness) and Domantas Sabonis (ribcage contusion) are questionable. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 12, 2025

This will be LaVine's second absence of the season, as the Kings managed to pull out a win in the other game he missed. While the Kings have proven they can still compete without LaVine on the floor, and some argue they might even be better without him, his impact this season has been undeniable.

Why Zach LaVine's absence will hurt

Through the first six games of the season, Zach LaVine was Sacramento's entire offense. In that span, the two-time All-Star averaged 29.5 points per game while shooting 53% from the field and 40% from three-point range, but he has come back down to earth since.

Why is nobody talking about Zach LaVine?? pic.twitter.com/XIE4e4hFVz — Real Sports (@realapp) October 30, 2025

In four games since his hot start to the season, LaVine is averaging just 15.5 points per game, despite still efficiently shooting 48.9% from the field and 47.8% from deep. Regardless of whether he is blazing hot like he was to start the year or more conservatively cold like he has been the past few games, the Kings need him on the floor.

While the Kings are struggling across the board, pointing fingers at LaVine is far from the answer. The star guard has been one of the few bright spots for Sacramento this season, and having him sidelined against a talented Hawks team is certainly a concern.

The Kings cannot afford to lose many more games before deciding to just blow it up entirely, making Wednesday's winnable matchup against the Hawks one of the most important games of their early season.

The LaVine-less Kings are set to host the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT.

