Kings Star Zach LaVine Receives Injury Update Amid Four-Game Absence

The Sacramento Kings are 7-23 on the season after a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and while their record shows everything has gone bad for the team, there are a couple of notable excuses. First, the Kings have played the toughest schedule in the NBA so far, and second, they have yet to see a full-strength product on the court.

The Kings have been playing without Domantas Sabonis for the last 16 games and Zach LaVine for the last four, and now Keegan Murray is injured again after going down with a calf injury during Tuesday's game.

However, they could be getting LaVine back on the court soon. Kings insider James Ham reports that LaVine is "progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week" after missing the last four games with a left ankle sprain.

According to a league source, Zach LaVine, who has missed the last three games due to a left ankle sprain, is progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. His status will be updated as appropriate. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) December 24, 2025

Zach LaVine nearing a return to action

With LaVine being re-evaluated in a week, that means he could just miss Sacramento's next two games before returning right in time for the New Year. Of course, many fans would be content with LaVine staying sidelined, as he has arguably been a negative asset for the team this season.

Through 23 appearances, LaVine has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. While LaVine is an undeniable offensive talent, the two-time All-Star has shown a lack of effort, which has even caused him to get benched in multiple fourth quarters this season.

Dec 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As LaVine reportedly gets shopped ahead of February's trade deadline, the Kings likely want him back on the floor in an attempt to increase his value, although his $47.5 million salary might sway teams in the opposite direction regardless.

Of course, some might say that LaVine himself is not the problem, and it is more so the roster construction around him. After the entire NBA witnessed how a duo of LaVine and DeMar DeRozan did not work on the Chicago Bulls, the Kings decided to pair them together anyway, and tack on a ball-dominant center in Sabonis to play alongside them.

The Kings have certainly not set themselves up for success, and it is very unlikely that LaVine's return from injury will solve any of their issues. In fact, the team has been playing surprisingly well without him, including an overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

Still, if all goes well, LaVine could be on track to return on December 30 for the Kings' matchup with the LA Clippers.

Recommended Articles