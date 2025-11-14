Kings Make Big Starting Lineup Change With Russell Westbrook Before Wolves Game

The Sacramento Kings have had a far-from-ideal stretch of games, losing four in a row heading into Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sitting at 3-9 on the season, the Kings do not have many positives thus far, but one bright spot has undoubtedly been veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.

In fact, Westbrook has been so impressive for the Kings through 12 games that head coach Doug Christie is making a huge starting lineup change that fans have been begging for.

The Kings are preparing to start Russell Westbrook on Friday night against the Timberwolves, benching veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in the process.

BREAKING: Sacramento Kings will insert Russell Westbrook into the starting lineup and move Dennis Schröder to the second unit beginning tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me.

The Kings signed Schroder to a generous three-year, $44.4 million contract this offseason, and added Westbrook via a veteran's minimum just days before the start of the season. After Schroder started each of the first 12 games for the Kings, the coaching staff finally made the correct change based on what both players had shown to start their Kings tenures.

What Westbrook brings to the Kings

Westbrook has been one of Sacramento's most important players so far this season and has taken his game to the next level while playing with the starters. In six starts, Westbrook has averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, while shooting 50.6% from the field and 47.2% from three-point range.

Nov 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after the Kings made a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center.

Not only has his on-court play been impressive, but the 37-year-old brings a different level of leadership, passion, and overall energy that nobody else on the Kings' roster can match.

With Doug Christie repeatedly preaching about how his players do not seem to care enough, it only makes sense for Westbrook to be the full-time starting point guard. Regardless of what anybody says about Westbrook, one thing stays the same: that future Hall of Famer tries harder than anyone else in the NBA.

Why benching Schroder is the right move

Many fans can say they saw this coming from a mile away, but Schroder simply does not fit with this Kings team. Sure, the veteran guard has his strengths, but the Kings are much better off with a high-energy guy like Westbrook with that starting group that already has enough playmakers. It would even be easy to make a case for Keon Ellis to start over Schroder.

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) between plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Through 12 games with the Kings, Schroder has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, shooting just 38.2% from the field and 30.0% from deep. Schroder can still help out a ton by being a lead playmaker off the bench, but moving him to that second unit was undoubtedly the right move.

Not saying that starting Westbrook over Schroder will solve all of the Kings' problems, and it might not solve any of them, but after losing nine of their first 12 games, this was the most obvious change to be made.

