Kings Rule Out Two Starters for Thunder Game

The Sacramento Kings have not had much success this season, winning just three of their first 14 games, and injuries have not done them any favors. The Kings have yet to see Keegan Murray suit up this season, and while his return to action is nearing, there is no guarantee he solves their problems.

The Kings have also been dealing with numerous injuries to guys like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Nique Clifford, and Wednesday night's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder is not expected to be much better.

The Kings have ruled out Domantas Sabonis (left knee soreness) and Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury recovery) against the Thunder on Wednesday.

Kings' full injury report

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Kings, their noted injuries end at Sabonis and Murray, but those are arguably two of the most important players to have unavailable.

Sacramento's rebounding problems have been prevalent all season, as they average the second-fewest rebounds in the NBA with just 39.4 per game, grabbing more boards than only the 2-12 Brooklyn Nets.

Sabonis is arguably the best rebounder in the NBA, leading the league in rebounds per game in each of the last three seasons, so not having him on the floor significantly hurts them on the boards. Murray's absence is felt in a similar way, and while he is not the rebounding guru that Sabonis is, not having his size and intangibles on the floor has been catastrophic.

Of course, the Kings are not the only team dealing with injuries, as the Thunder will be without a few key players as well.

Who's out for the Thunder?

Jan 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dribbles the ball down the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Thunder star forward Jalen Williams has yet to make his season debut, and the defending champs will continue to be without him on Wednesday. The Thunder have ruled out Jalen Williams (right wrist surgical recovery), Aaron Wiggins (left adductor strain), Kenrich Williams (left knee surgical recovery), Nikola Topic (surgical recovery), and Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgical recovery).

The Thunder have several players recovering from surgery, including Williams, yet they have still managed to win 14 of their first 15 games. Despite playing the second-easiest schedule in the NBA so far, the Thunder have been wildly impressive and are certainly expected to handle business against the Kings on Wednesday.

The Kings and Thunder have already faced off twice this season. Their first meeting resulted in a six-point Thunder win, while the second was not nearly as close, as Oklahoma City won by 31. While there are no moral victories, the Kings would simply love not to get demolished this time around.

The Kings and Thunder are set to face off at 5:00 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

