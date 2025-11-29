Kings' Trade Buzz With Warriors Dismissed by NBA Insider

After falling to the Utah Jazz on Friday to finish 0-4 in the NBA Cup, the Sacramento Kings have fallen to 5-15 overall on the season, sitting just 1.5 games ahead of last place in the West.

The Kings have been extremely underwhelming this season, and many believe the team is preparing to sell ahead of February's trade deadline. Most prominently, three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis could be on the move.

As Sabonis is rumored to be traded, the Golden State Warriors have been brought up as a potential destination. However, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints threw some cold water on that idea.

"What teams would even be interested in Sabonis? The Warriors, who have frequently been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Sabonis, are not interested in the 29-year-old, sources said," Siegel wrote.

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Why do the Warriors not want Sabonis?

In theory, Sabonis should be one of the most coveted stars on the trade market. A big man who can score in the paint, pass the ball, and rebound better than anyone else in the league should be a valuable asset, but no team seems to want him.

"Many teams around the NBA aren't looking for the type of player Sabonis is, as his lack of athleticism and ability to consistently stretch the floor as a shooting option limits his potential in another organization's system," Siegel wrote.

Sabonis seems like a great fit alongside guys like Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, as the Warriors have not had a center of his caliber in years. However, maybe his style of play is not as valuable as some fans think.

Still, Sabonis could have some trade value left as we get closer to February's deadline, especially after he returns from this partial meniscus tear that will have him sidelined until at least Christmas.

"It will be very interesting to see what his market looks like upon returning to the floor and being at full strength in January," Siegel continued. "A team that becomes desperate may be willing to pay the price of multiple firsts and young talent for Sabonis."

Regardless, Sabonis is expected to be shopped before February's deadline, although it seems like the Warriors are not a team willing to take on his $186 million contract.

