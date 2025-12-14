Kings vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Updates Anthony Edwards' Status

The Sacramento Kings have now lost six of their last seven, and due to the NBA Cup scheduling, they have to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth time this season. With this matchup, the Kings will have faced both the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets four times each through their first 26 games, even though they would only face these teams three times in a normal season.

Of course, this is a very challenging matchup for the Kings, but they already showed they can beat the Timberwolves, picking up an overtime win in their last meeting. In that game, Anthony Edwards dropped 43 points in a Minnesota loss, but now the Timberwolves are in jeopardy of not having him available for Sunday's game.

Anthony Edwards' status vs. Kings

Dec 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a stoppage in play against the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have listed Edwards as questionable for Sunday's matchup due to right foot soreness. The three-time All-Star guard has missed five games for Minnesota this season, including their last outing, when they were able to pick up a win over the Golden State Warriors without him.

In three matchups against the Kings this season, Edwards is averaging 33.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, as his absence would be a complete game-changer. Of course, Edwards will do what he can to suit up, and for the fans' sake, it would be a much better matchup if he were able to play.

The Timberwolves have also listed Bones Hyland (right knee contusion) as questionable, while ruling out Mike Conley (right Achilles tendinopathy).

Kings dealing with multiple key injuries

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Most notably, the Kings are still dealing with an injury to three-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, who remains sidelined for Sunday's game due to a left knee partial meniscus tear. Sabonis is now set to miss his 12th consecutive game, and the team is dealing with a few other key injuries as well.

The Kings have ruled out backup center Drew Eubanks (left thumb avulsion fracture), while listing Dennis Schroder (right hip flexor strain) as doubtful and Keon Ellis (right wrist soreness) as questionable.

Missing Sabonis is devastating enough for the Kings, but now playing without another center, as well as potentially two of their backup guards, is putting a significant dent in their depth.

The Kings and Timberwolves are set to face off in Sacramento at 4:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, and it will certainly be worth monitoring Anthony Edwards' status leading up to the matchup.

