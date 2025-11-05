Kings vs. Warriors Packed Injury Report Rules Out Several All-Stars
The Sacramento Kings have already lost four of their last five games to drop to 2-5 early into their 2025-26 season, and now head into another challenging test against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings and Warriors seem to always have good battles, dating back to their intense 2023 first-round playoff series, but Wednesday's matchup will certainly be different.
For all the fans who are looking for a star-studded affair between the Kings and Warriors, you might want to tune into Wednesday's San Antonio Spurs versus Los Angeles Lakers matchup instead. A packed injury report between the Kings and Warriors is setting up a battle of the role players on Wednesday night.
Kings are now missing three starters
Unfortunately for the Kings, they will be severely short-handed on Wednesday. The Kings have ruled out their star duo of Domantas Sabonis (left ribcage contusion) and Zach LaVine (low back soreness), along with standout forward Keegan Murray, who has yet to play this season with a thumb UCL injury.
The Kings being down three starters, and their top two players, is certainly a far-from-ideal scenario for them against their in-state rival, but Golden State's injury report is not looking much better.
Warriors pack their injury report vs. Kings
The Warriors' injury report for Wednesday's game is just as crowded as Sacramento's, as most notably, Golden State has ruled out superstar point guard Steph Curry with an illness. Being without Curry is already devastating enough for the Warriors, but the team has some other key additions to its injury report as well.
The Warriors have ruled out Jimmy Butler with a right low back strain, while Draymond Green (right rib contusion) and Brandin Podziemski (left wrist soreness) are questionable against the Kings. De'Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery) and Alex Toohey (left knee injury recovery) are also sidelined.
Between the two teams, there are four All-Stars ruled out and one other listed as questionable, as both teams could be significantly short-handed on Wednesday night, which would, at least, create an even battlefield.
With the Kings missing three starters, it would not be shocking if the Warriors decided to take it easy with Green and Podziemski as well, since they know their supporting cast would still have a chance to take down this short-handed Sacramento team. Regardless, all of these injuries have destroyed what would have been an exciting matchup.
The Kings and Warriors are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday in Sacramento.