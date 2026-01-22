Russell Westbrook Responds To Kings' Touching Tribute for Making NBA History

The Sacramento Kings have had some legendary players come through both Arco Arena and now, Golden One Center. From team legends like Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, and Jason Williams to NBA legends like Vince Carter, fans have been lucky to see such big names in a small market.

This could be up for debate, but there might not be a bigger name than the one that was celebrated in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The all-time leader in points scored by a point guard, Russell Westbrook, talked about what it meant to be celebrated by the team and his circle last night.

“Gratitude, grateful… it’s a unique thing when you have for me, family, close friends, support your journey,” Westbrook said after receiving a tribute for his accomplishment.

Russell Westbrook talks about the Kings honoring his recent career milestone in becoming the NBA's All-Time scoring leader among point guards & the second half defensive collapse from Sacramento in the loss to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/kbdiqKIJDd — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 22, 2026

You Used To, I Still Do

Russ wore a shirt that read “You Used To, I Still Do” in his postgame presser, and that might do as good a job of encapsulating Westbrook’s longevity as anything anyone else has written. Now 37 and in his 18th season, Westbrook is either first or second in almost every major statistical category for the Kings, including points, rebounds, assists, steals, and even threes.

Some would say that this is more of an indictment of the Kings than it is an accomplishment for Westbrook, but we’re talking about a player who is on a minimum deal after no team wanted to take a shot on him over the summer. Although he’s not the player he was in some of the highlights that were shown to the crowd, he’s proving that he can still make a difference on the court.

“I haven’t seen some of those highlights in a while… I’m just grateful to share this experience with the fans, share it with my teammates,” he said.

During the first break, the Kings celebrated Russell Westbrook becoming the highest scoring PG in NBA history: pic.twitter.com/egSmcxq0zu — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) January 22, 2026

Some of the NBA legends who congratulated Westbrook via video tribute included former teammates like James Harden and Kevin Durant, as well as the man that he overtook on the all-time scoring list, Oscar Robertson.

The parallels between Westbrook and “The Big O” are about as obvious as they are between any two players in NBA history. Robertson was the trailblazer who showed the league that a point guard could be much more than just a scorer and passer, and Westbrook has taken up the mantle. Though Westbrook mentioned that he felt a little weird about having a night dedicated to him, he more than deserves the spotlight.

𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐬, 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬! 🙌👑



A quick message from friends, family, and loved ones to congratulate Russell Westbrook on becoming the highest-scoring point guard of all time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/s9ieF1nBVS — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 22, 2026

“First time for me, I’ve never experienced that,” he continued. “I’ll never forget this particular day and moment.”

Learning From a Legend

The impact of having someone like Russ on the roster goes far beyond his counting stats as well. Young players like Dylan Cardwell, Maxime Raynaud, and Nique Clifford are getting the opportunity to learn the game from a sure-fire Hall of Famer as they navigate their transition to the NBA.

Clifford specifically mentioned that Westbrook was his favorite player growing up, and even had a picture of him getting his UCLA jersey as a gift, now he gets to share the court with him. Although Russ is still contributing on the court, his greatest gift to the Kings organization might be his ability to build culture.

During the season, both Scott Perry and Doug Christie have alluded to the impact that Westbrook has had on the team as they navigate a rough patch in their quest to find an identity. While that identity has yet to stick, you can see that having Russ on the team is helping move everyone in the right direction. From his relentless attacking on offense to his physicality on defense, Westbrook is showing what it takes to make it in the NBA.

If you watched Westbrook in college and early in his career, you would see an elite athlete who was raw in almost every other facet of the game; his work ethic and passion for the game are what turned him into the legend he is today. If you ask me, there’s no better example to follow for a young player.

ONE OF THE HARDEST 2016 TREND ENTRIES YOU’LL SEE...



2016:

🔸 Nique Clifford holding the jersey of his favorite player, Russell Westbrook.



2026:

🔸 Playing alongside Russell Westbrook in a Sacramento Kings jersey.



From idolizing Westbrook as a kid to becoming his teammate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ov6mn5BM7F — Basketball Courtside (@ballcourtside) January 17, 2026

This season hasn’t gone very well for Westbrook and the Kings, but you can start to see some progress if you look closely. It may not always be pretty, but you know that Russ is going to give his all to every single game, and that can mean a lot for a struggling team. For fans, young players, and everyone else, it’s worth taking a step back and putting into context what it means to have Westbrook as part of the organization.

He may not be the one to lead the Kings back to the playoffs, but he will have played a big part in the next phase of basketball in Sacramento.

Recommended Articles