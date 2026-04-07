Three Biggest 'What Ifs' That Defined the Kings’ Lost Season

The Sacramento Kings season is finally coming to an end, as there are just three games left before pivotal offseason begins for Scott Perry and the rest of the front office. With a 21-58 record, it's not only a merciful end to a disappointing season, but the conclusion of what feels like a lost season for the Kings.

There were certainly positives this year for Sacramento, led by the rise of three rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell, but overall it's felt like a year that the Kings just had to get through while Perry patiently retools the roster.

With big name veterans with hefty contracts, the Kings weren't able to make any huge moves this season, but that doesn't mean there weren't some deals that were close or injuries that completely sidelined the quest for a playoff battle. With that in mind, let's take a look back at the three biggest 'what ifs' from the Kings 2025-26 season.

What If the Kings Traded for Kuminga

Easily the biggest what if is looking back on the offseason saga between the Kings and Golden State Warriors. Sacramento was linked to Jonathan Kuminga all offseason long, but a deal neever materialized as the two teams failed to come to an agreement. Kuminga ultimately went on to resign with the Warriors and was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks at the deadline.

Since his move to Atlanta, Kuminga is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field and 41.0% from three. He's still dealing with injury issues, but it's hard to argue that he hasn't been a huge boost to what the Hawks are doing and that that wouldn't have helped the Kings with their rebuild.

Kuminga would have instantly been the Kings biggest star potential player, but instead, they went through the season without a true young star in the making. The biggest what if may be around the what if they would have included Keon Ellis in the trade to sweeten the pot. The Warriors were reportedly interested in the three-and-D guard, but Sacramento held him off the table, only to trade him months later to the Cleveland Cavaliers along with Dennis Schröder.

What If Keegan Murray Didn't Get Hurt

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots in between San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40), center Luke Kornet (7), and forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Kings have had some of the worst injury luck in the league this year, and it started right out of the gate with Keegan Murray missing the first 15 games of the year. While Murray wasn't necessarily the most talented player on the Kings this season, he was arguably the most important.

As the only true wing on the team at the time, missing Murray hurt the Kings more than any other injury on the team could. The Kings started the season 3-12 and were never able to recover. It's a big if, but we never got to see this roster fully healthy, making it a what if this team got off to a strong start with the talent on the team.

What If the Kings Re-Signed Keon Ellis

Going back once again to the offseason, the Kings had the chance to lock up Keon Ellis to a long-term deal. They could have declined his player option and made him a restricted free agent, essentially guaranteeing his return to Sacramento.

But instead, they opted in to the $2.3 million contract for the season, thus fracturing the relationship between Ellis and the Kings. That, along with the lack of consistent playing time, made it clear that Ellis was not going to resign with the Kings and led to the aforementioned trade for De'Andre Hunter.

At the beginning of last offseason, it looked like the Kings had two true building blocks: Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis. But after a long and plodding season, we've seen one of those building blocks in just 23 games and the other off to a championship contender. If that doesn't define a 'lost' season, I don't know what does.