Kings’ Domantas Sabonis Linked to Four Trade Suitors With One Clear Front-Runner

With the NBA trade deadline now less than two weeks away, rumors surrounding the Sacramento Kings continue to heat up. It would not shock anyone if the Kings traded away their entire roster at this point, although Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Keon Ellis seem to be the most likely players to be moved.

Sabonis is an interesting trade candidate because of his larger contract, and playstyle could be a questionable fit for many franchises, but he is still garnering some interest across the league.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that there are four teams that have shown interest in Sabonis, although one stands out more than the others. The Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls have shown interest in Sabonis, while the Toronto Raptors are the most likely trade suitor for the three-time All-Star.

"Meanwhile, big man Domantas Sabonis is still worth monitoring in the weeks ahead. When Toronto rolled through town on Wednesday, it wasn’t all that hard to imagine him putting on a Raptors jersey sometime soon. While Washington, Phoenix and Chicago are known to have had some interest in Sabonis, league sources confirmed reports that Toronto is a legitimate possibility as we approach the deadline," Amick wrote on Friday.

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Sabonis is drawing interest from four teams

When trade rumors about Sabonis first started, many fans were concerned that Sabonis' value would be too low to actually make a trade worth it. However, with four teams reportedly interested in the star center, the Kings are sitting in a good position.

Of course, the Raptors are standing out as the most likely destination, and 25-year-old guard RJ Barrett is trending as a potential return for the Kings.

"It’s worth noting that the Raptors’ RJ Barrett, who is owed $27.7 million this season and $29.6 million next season, was drafted No. 3 overall out of Duke by current Kings general manager Scott Perry in 2019, when Perry held the same position with the Knicks. The two old friends shared a warm hug and extended conversation before the game at Golden 1 Center," Amick wrote.

DOMANTAS SABONIS FOR THE WIN 🚨



He hits the game-winner with 5.2 remaining for Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/TLEjmshCDe — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025

The Kings certainly seem to be looking to shift their focus toward the future, and getting rid of 29-year-old center Domantas Sabonis, 36-year-old forward DeMar DeRozan, and 30-year-old guard Zach LaVine are the first steps to entering a new era. Regardless of how impactful Sabonis has been during his time in Sacramento, it is time to move on.

While the focus has been on the Raptors as the top destination for Sabonis, it is worth noting the interest that the Wizards, Suns, and Bulls have. All three of these teams would be interesting fits for Sabonis, and the Kings could get some intriguing returns as well.

Say the Suns are serious about a Sabonis trade, could the Kings get 23-year-old guard Jalen Green in return? The Kings could certainly shake things up in a positive way at this year's trade deadline, and by February 5th at noon PT, the franchise should have a much better sense of direction.

Recommended Articles