The Sacramento Kings are not going to have many games where they have more than a puncher’s chance this season, and tonight’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns was one of them. The Kings didn’t even make it competitive after halftime and lost their ninth straight at home, including all seven during this seven-game homestand. There were very few bright spots in this one, but there’s still enough for a good, bad, and ugly recap.

The Good:

Though the Kings have been awful this season, Darius Acuff Jr. has been incredible, and that continued in this one after a short stint of tough games. Acuff finished with 39 points and went 6/11 from three while getting to the line ten times. He continues to show pace, handle, and advantage creation beyond his years while also simply making some extremely tough shots. The Kings do him very little favors with their spacing and lack of playmaking around him, but he’s making the Kings question their patient approach to their rebuild.

Another bright spot in this one was Keegan Murray, who had 12 points on 6/10 shooting. Keegan missed badly on a three and missed a dunk attempt, but he also took charge in the fourth quarter with his offense before the Kings let go of the rope. Murray was 4-4 with eight points in the final frame and he did it mostly from attacking closeouts and getting to the rim. While he’s still trying to find his shot, it’s good to see him attack instead of settling for off-balance mid-range shots.

You wouldn’t necessarily go as far as to say that tonight was a good coaching performance from Doug Christie, but I did like some of the rotations we saw. He made an effort to try something new tonight after some odd decisions over the past few games. Malik Monk played more with the starting group he had grown accustomed to over the years and looked more comfortable and the same can be said for Domantas Sabonis, who was also solid tonight. While that lineup still has quite a few holes defensively, we hadn’t seen many groups without Acuff that could create efficient offense.

The Bad

I want to preface this by saying there’s going to be a big gap between the “bad” and “ugly” sections tonight, especially compared to this first call-out. The Kings’ bench was not great tonight after a run of having someone make a big impact. Malik led the group with 8 points on 50% from the field. Though they ended up with 26 points, a lot of that came when the game was out of hand and not earlier in the night when the Kings needed it.

https://x.com/MattGeorgeSAC/status/2123281763770523781?a=U2JCkhNuNL1KpLrPHkw&s=20

Darius Acuff Jr's rookie season pic.twitter.com/GwQCrcGgEU — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) November 19, 2026

De’Andre Hunter also had a particularly rough night on both ends. He went 3-11 from the field, but the worst part may have come on the other side of the ball. He missed rotations, struggled with screen navigation, and was only able to grab one rebound while playing 35 minutes. Hunter had a nice run earlier in the season, but his inconsistency is starting to hurt the Kings.

The Ugly

There’s only one thing that belongs in this category, and it was beyond just ugly tonight. The Kings looked like they would struggle defending a college team tonight and had multiple issues that persisted all night. The Kings lost shooters, allowed easy buckets on back cuts, were slow to help when needed, and had consistent lapses in communication. I would say it all culminated with Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis having a spirited discussion about a miscommunication that led to two buckets, but that was in the first half.

“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. Know that we’re going to do everything we can.”



-Doug Christie has a message for Kings fans after tonight’s loss to the Suns pic.twitter.com/Kc2NG3N9Os — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) November 19, 2026

The Suns shot 57% from the field, 44% from three, and got basically anything they wanted all night. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks each finished with 29, and they combined for just two turnovers all game. The Kings didn’t have any defenders they could throw at Booker that bothered him much and Brooks took advantage of every mismatch he got (often on Acuff) and attacked in isolation. Brooks and Jalen Green also lit up the Kings from deep, going 9/16 from behind the line.

This team desperately needs something to change on the defensive end otherwise, they’re not going to have a chance at a win for quite some time. The Kings’ next few games include the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, and the San Antonio Spurs, all of which are far better teams than the Suns. I’m not sure anyone has the answers right now, but this team is simply incapable of playing well enough on that side of the ball to give them a chance against really any team in the league.

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