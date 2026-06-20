Two Realistic Trade Scenarios for the Kings in 2026 NBA Draft

With just a few days until the 2026 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings seemingly have a good idea of who will be available to them with the seventh overall pick. It has been no secret that they are hyper-fixated on Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr., and recent reports would suggest that that is exactly what the outcome will be.

On top of likely taking Acuff at No. 7, there has been some talk about the Kings looking to trade for another first-round pick. NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Kings had discussions with both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, trying to acquire one of their available first-round picks this year.

As it stands, they hold two second-round picks (Nos. 34 and 45), as well as a slew of veterans on the trade block. Here are a pair of realistic trade scenarios that would land the Kings another first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis to the Hornets

Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There has been plenty of talk about a potential Kings-Hornets trade that would send Domantas Sabonis to Charlotte, and while those rumors have quieted down recently, something could still be in the works.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that "Charlotte has been resistant to including one of those first-round picks thus far in a trade package involving Sabonis." On the contrary, the Kings desperately want one of their 2026 first-rounders.

While there is no telling how stubborn the Hornets' front office is about this, we could see them give in and ultimately include one of their first-rounders (Nos. 14 or 18) in a deal. Here is what a trade could look like:

The Hornets' biggest offseason need is to bring in a better center. Three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis would give them just that, and they do not have to give up any uber-valuable assets to get him. Sure, giving up the 18th pick is not what they want to do, but they do not have to sacrifice any key players to do so, and they can likely pry the 34th pick from Sacramento to still be able to add another rookie.

Some Kings fans might want more in a Sabonis trade, but this would help them commit to a rebuild. Not only would they add another top-20 rookie in this class, but they would also get Sabonis's contract off their books for two expiring contracts (Williams and Green), and 21-year-old Salaun.

Domantas Sabonis to the Raptors

Jan 5, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Raptors have been heavily linked to Sabonis since February's trade deadline, and a deal could be much more plausible ahead of draft night. The Raptors could certainly use an upgrade at center, while the Kings could be eyeing the 19th pick in the draft.

Here is the general framework of what a trade might look like between these two sides:

This move would certainly save the Kings some money, with both Barrett and Dick on expiring contracts, while acquiring the 19th pick in this year's draft. Not only that, but Barrett and Dick could ultimately be valuable players in Sacramento.

As for the Raptors, though, they might not like this trade as much. While they bring in Sabonis without giving up too valuable assets, their financial situation would be a mess. They would be stuck paying Sabonis, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl significant contracts. Either Quickley or Poeltl would likely be included in a deal, although the Kings should stay away from that money.

It would be great for the Kings to acquire another top-20 pick in this year's draft to further improve their young core, and it could seemingly be done in a trade that involves their three-time All-Star center.

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