After starting the season with nine consecutive losses at home, the Sacramento Kings have finally given the Golden 1 Center fans something to cheer about, lighting the beam for the first time on Saturday night. The Kings beat the Boston Celtics 97-96 to improve to 2-14 on the season, and this was exactly what they needed.

The Kings went back and forth with the Celtics in the closing minutes of Saturday's game, with star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. especially stepping up when it mattered most. The 20-year-old point guard scored nine of Sacramento's final 11 points, all in the last three minutes of the game, putting together the clutchest performance of his young career.

After the game, Acuff Jr. admits the Kings desperately needed this win to snap a brutal eight-game losing streak.

"[It was] very needed, man. It was exciting," he told Sean Cunningham about the win. "... It was great to keep that chemistry and come out with a win."

Nov 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A dominant third quarter

As Acuff Jr. says, the Kings needed the win, and it ultimately came down to a third quarter that went much better than they're used to. Typically, the Kings come out of halftime flat and get dominated in the third quarter. On Saturday night, though, they outscored the Celtics 35-13 in the third, which is what ultimately helped them pull off the upset.

"Just staying connected," Acuff Jr. said about what worked in the third quarter. "... We went down at halftime by 13, I believe. Coming out in the third quarter, playing hard, playing together as a team. It took a minute, but like I said, we're trying to push and we're trying to win."

The Kings holding the Celtics to just 13 points in the third quarter was a complete game-changer, as that was easily their best quarter of basketball so far this season.

Keegan Murray's game-winner

As I mentioned, Acuff Jr. scored nine of Sacramento's final 11 points of the game, but Keegan Murray scored the other two, and it could not have come at a better time. Acuff Jr. missed his go-ahead attempt with just seconds left, but luckily, Murray was there to clean it up off the glass for a game-winning tip-in. Then, on the other end, he got the game-sealing stop on Payton Pritchard.

Keegan Murray clutch on both ends of the floor for the win 🔥



Murray gets the go-ahead bucket and stops Payton Pritchard's potential game-winning shot to get the Kings their first home win of the season 😱 pic.twitter.com/h04lSyImmW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 22, 2026

"That was great. Keegan being here, you know, he's a fan favorite. They're always screaming his name. So he's been here. He's a veteran. He's been in every big light. That didn't surprise me when he did that," Acuff Jr. said. "We all believe in Keegan. He's a great player, and he does it on both ends, so that's great."

The franchise likely views Acuff Jr. and Murray as the Kings' two biggest cornerstones moving forward, especially considering Murray's five-year, $140 million contract kicked in this season. On Saturday night, they showed what they are capable of, combining to score all of the Kings' final 17 points of the game.

Sure, the Kings have plenty of work to do, but this win was exactly what they needed to build some confidence.

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