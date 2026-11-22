The Sacramento Kings finally did it! It's not often that the second win of the season in 16 tries feels so euphoric, but for the struggling Kings, tonight was a much-needed win in a hard-fought battle with the Boston Celtics.

Keegan Murray sealed the game with a putback tip-in, giving the Kings the 97-96 win and letting all of Sacramento breathe a heavy sigh of relief after an extremely disappointing start to the season. Sacramento was oh so close last night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they pulled it out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Kings finally light the beam at home for the first time this season, snapping an 8-game losing streak with a win over Boston after starting 0-9 in Sacramento 🟣 pic.twitter.com/YxYpN5RuKI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 22, 2026

Here are three takeaways as the Kings move to 2-14 on the season.

Defense

For the second straight night, the Kings' defense stood out. They were active and physical, and they held the Celtics to just 96 points after holding the Lakers to 106 last night. Yes, the Celtics missed a lot of open looks, but you have to give the Kings credit for making life difficult for Boston.

Their defense on Payton Pritchard, especially, stood out, as the talented scoring guard was held to nine points on 4-of-17 from the field. The duo of De'Andre Hunter and Keegan Murray is fully taking shape as a one-two punch on the defensive side of the ball, and they used that size to their advantage tonight to slow down the Celtics. Murray not only had the go-ahead bucket, but he also covered Pritchard perfectly on the final play.

Having two defensive wings is a luxury the Kings haven't had in years, and it's a great sight to see as the Kings' defense starts to roll.

Acuff's Confidence

Darius Acuff Jr. didn't have his best game of the season, but with the game on the line, he had the ball in his hands and helped keep the Kings in the game in the final moments with two huge free throws. He attacked Paul George, one of the best defenders in the league, got to the line, and knocked down both shots with ease.

Acuff may have missed the game-winning attempt at the rim that Murray ultimately rebounded, but him getting that look is exactly what needed to happen tonight. The Kings won this game with an all-around team effort, but the clutch moments are Acuff's for the taking, and it was great to see him step up to the occasion in the final moments.

He finished the night with 21 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, and will surely have another chance at a game-winning bucket or two as he continues to rise to stardom.

Keegan Murray Heating Up

I've already written about Murray with the game-winning shot and stop, but the fifth-year wing deserves a full takeaway just for his strong play. He finished the night with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and a steal on 7-of-14 from the field for another great all-around game.

His three-point shot still isn't falling, but as he's shown in the past, he doesn't need to knock down the three in order to help the Kings win.

KEEGAN MURRAY WINS IT FOR SACRAMENTO 🚨



KINGS BEAT CELTICS IN SECOND WIN OF THE SEASON 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZoH9IdPp0v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2026

Murray may never return to the sharpshooter from three he was in his rookie season, and that's ok. He has enough in his toolbox to impact the game everywhere else, and tonight was a reminder of that. It finally looks like he's getting in a rhythm on both ends of the ball following his injuries, and he's been aggressive getting to his spots inside the arc.

Murray continues to be one of the Kings biggest X-Factors going forward, and it's great to see him start to get rolling and help Sacramento get back in the win column.

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