What Dylan Cardwell's New Injury Announcement Means for the Kings
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The Sacramento Kings already cannot catch a break. The 2026-27 regular season hasn't even started yet, and the Kings' center depth is already decimated. After the Kings announced that Maxime Raynaud would be reevaluated in two weeks for a right patellar subluxation, the team's next man up also suffered an injury.
On Tuesday, the Kings announced that Dylan Cardwell would also be reevaluated in about two weeks due to a calf strain.
"Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell was evaluated after experiencing left calf soreness following the Kings game versus the Los Angeles Lakers on October 8. Imaging revealed a calf strain in Cardwell's left calf. He will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate," the team announced.
Now, the Kings will be without both Raynaud and Cardwell for the next two weeks, creating a gaping hole in their center rotation.
What Cardwell's absence means
With Raynaud sidelined, it became clear that Cardwell would fill in as the Kings' backup center. After going undrafted in 2025, he emerged as one of the biggest rookie gems for the Kings last season. In 44 appearances, he averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 58.7% from the field.
Cardwell immediately became the team's top interior defender and a high-level rebounder, while his high energy and showmanship quickly turned him into a fan favorite. With Raynaud out and Domantas Sabonis seemingly still ramping up, Cardwell was set to step into a significant role to start the season.
This is a huge loss for the Kings and an unfortunate missed opportunity to get Cardwell the minutes he deserves. Hopefully he has a speedy recovery, but he will likely be out for the rest of preseason and the first three or four games of the regular season.
The Kings will certainly miss Cardwell's defensive presence to start the season, but they should be able to survive a few games with him and Raynaud unavailable.
What do the Kings do?
With Raynaud and Cardwell both sidelined, the Kings have one easy solution: Precious Achiuwa. While Achiuwa is a natural power forward, the Kings have already experimented with him at center plenty since signing him last season, and they are likely comfortable with him being Sabonis's backup for the time being.
The Kings are now expected to have a starting frontcourt of Ben Simmons and Domantas Sabonis, which allows them to roll with a backup duo of De'Andre Hunter and Achiuwa. Of course, this is not ideal, given the Kings likely want to have some more size off the bench, but it'll do for the first few games of the season.
The biggest worry right now is that Sabonis seems to be either ramping up or dealing with an injury. If Sabonis also has to miss any time, the Kings could be in trouble.
Sabonis has already missed the Kings' last two preseason games and is not yet trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. There is a chance we will see the Kings without any of their three rostered centers on Tuesday night, but let's hope Sabonis's issue does not drag into the regular season.
This is a far-from-ideal time for either Raynaud or Cardwell to be sidelined, but the Kings will have to make it work.
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Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.Follow LoganStruck