East Contender Expected to Pry Russell Westbrook From Kings in Free Agency

The Sacramento Kings were one of the oldest teams in the NBA last season, and it obviously did not work in their favor, as they went just 22-60 and finished tied for last place in the Western Conference. Now, the franchise is trying to get rid of its veterans, with DeMar DeRozan already out, and another aging star could be next.

Russell Westbrook, 37, is still sitting in unrestricted free agency after his debut season in Sacramento. However, after the Kings were the only team willing to give the former MVP a chance last season, he could actually have multiple options this time around. Per New York Post's Stefan Bondy, the Miami Heat are expected to target Westbrook if they are not able to win the LeBron James sweepstakes.

"According to a league source, Russell Westbrook is a candidate to join the Heat but not if LeBron signs in Miami," Bondy reported.

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Westbrook undoubtedly still has some gas left in the tank, despite popular belief, and he would be a good fit anywhere he ends up as a high-energy veteran with great locker room presence. This new Heat team, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, is obviously looking for ways to build a championship-caliber roster.

It is interesting, though, that Bondy suggests that Westbrook and James could not co-exist after their brief team-up on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The bigger concern for the Kings is with Westbrook himself, as what would happen to the veteran guard if the Heat go in a different direction?

Could the Kings bring him back?

If this plan with the Heat falls through and the Kings are left as Westbrook's only suitor in free agency again, could we see him return to Sacramento for another season? While the possibility of that is growing less likely, there is undoubtedly still a chance it happens.

Whenever Kings general manager Scott Perry talks about Westbrook's free agency, he mentions how much he has loved working with the former MVP and how he would love to have him back. However, in his most recent press conference, he suggested they could no longer afford him.

"Russ has always been a favorite of mine. Russell Westbrook outplayed a minimum contract last season, which is all that we have right now," Perry said (via Sactown 1140's Brenden Nunes). "So, that’s all I have really to say about him right now."

Also asked Scott Perry if he’s considering bringing back Russell Westbrook:



“Russ has always been a favorite of mine. Russell Westbrook outplayed a minimum contract last season, which is all that we have right now.”



“So, that’s all I have really to say about him right now.” https://t.co/NlVOp1qfuO — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 8, 2026

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He certainly outplayed his expectations, but at 37 years old, it would still be hard to imagine him earning any more than a veteran minimum this offseason. If he does not land in Miami, it feels impossible to rule out the Kings bringing him back on a minimum.

There is one big reason why the Kings should want him back. Last season, the Kings' new-look young core had nothing but praise for how Westbrook helped them. Especially with the rookie trio of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell, it became clear how much of a veteran and leader Westbrook became for them.

Now, the Kings have their new star point guard in Darius Acuff Jr., who could learn plenty from Westbrook if given the opportunity to play together. They also have Alex Karaban and Emanuel Sharp coming in, and as the Kings enter a new era built around this young core, it would be valuable to have a veteran leader like Westbrook.

Obviously, the Kings are not going to pay Westbrook any more than a minimum to return, but if this Heat connection falls through and he is willing to sign for cheap, we could see the former MVP return to Sacramento.

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