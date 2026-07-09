Kings GM Scott Perry Explains Decision to Waive DeMar DeRozan

The Sacramento Kings have had a fairly quiet offseason, although they made a very important move this week. While the move did not surprise anyone, the Kings officially parted ways with 17-year veteran DeMar DeRozan, allowing the aging wing to hit free agency.

DeRozan was under contract for nearly $26 million for the 2026-27 season, but only $10 million was guaranteed. It was an obvious financial decision to waive DeRozan, but also a mutually beneficial move after the 36-year-old was the Kings' leading scorer during their 60-loss season. Kings general manager Scott Perry was asked about the decision to waive DeRozan, and he gave insight into what led to it.

"Since the season is over, when we can start looking at different moves to make, we were trying to figure out ways how we could keep him," Perry said. "But as we all know, one of the things in this league, there is a financial component to this job. So unfortunately, we weren't able to figure anything out or do anything that would allow us to keep him from that standpoint. But I'm gonna miss him."

For a deeper dive into how the Kings' decision to waive DeRozan impacts their salary cap outlook, read THIS , but for the simple version, the Kings now have $10 million of dead money on their books, saving about $15 million by parting with the veteran wing.

The Kings will have until the end of August to decide whether to have all $10 million on their books for the 2026-27 season or stretch the dead money over three years to pay $3.33 million every season through 2028-29.

DeMar DeRozan is a cap casualty for a rebuilding Kings team that needed to reduce salary. Only $10 million of his $25.7 million was guaranteed this upcoming season. The Kings could choose to stretch the $10 million later, per source, but no decision yet.https://t.co/WmoYI9cNsB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 6, 2026

DeRozan's veteran leadership will be missed

Of course, everyone knows what DeRozan brings on the court, but Perry had huge praise for how great a leader he was during his time with the Kings.

"I've been in the league 26 years, and he has been one of my favorite players to work with," Perry said. "I've worked with some great players, some Hall of Famers, during my career. But his professionalism, his leadership, the way he went about preparing for his job each and every day, exemplary. And how he poured into our young players last year was very important and very much appreciated."

It is rare to find such an impressive on-court talent who is willing to lead the next generation, but that is what made players like DeRozan and Russell Westbrook so valuable for the Kings last season. Sure, the Kings had a very underwhelming season, winning just 22 games, but their young players learned a lot from these seasoned veterans.

What's next for DeRozan

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan will undoubtedly be a hot commodity on the free agency market. As a 17-year veteran who will likely take a minimum contract, DeRozan's presence on any team he signs with will be enough to make him an intriguing target. Not to mention, he is capable of scoring 20+ points per game with good efficiency.

Especially as a potential sixth man on his next team, DeRozan could be one of the best signings of free agency for whoever gets him. Teams like the Miami Heat, L.A. Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors are worth monitoring as DeRozan hits the open market, and he could become a huge contributor to any of them.

While the Kings were not able to accomplish anything with DeRozan in Sacramento, he played an important role for the franchise and will always be one of the biggest names to ever choose to play for the Kings.

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