Where the Kings Stand in Jonathan Kuminga's Free Agency

Over the past year, the Sacramento Kings have not been secretive about their interest in Jonathan Kuminga. As one of the worst-kept secrets in the league, the Kings held conversations with the Golden State Warriors about a potential Kuminga trade before the division rival shipped him to the Atlanta Hawks.

Now, Kuminga is a restricted free agent, giving the Kings an opportunity to approach the 23-year-old forward. However, they are no longer after him.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported this week that the Kings are still interested in Kuminga, but their financial situation is preventing them from truly approaching the Hawks about a sign-and-trade to acquire their free agent forward.

"The Kings have also maintained interest in unrestricted free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga, but unlike last summer, they have been hesitant to get into sign-and-trade conversations, in part because they are hard capped at the first apron," Slater wrote. "Without such a move with the Atlanta Hawks, they would have only a minimum to offer, so those talks have gone nowhere, league sources said."

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes sense for the Kings to retain interest in Kuminga, as the 23-year-old forward has shown potential and fits Sacramento's rebuild-minded timeline, but they likely missed their chance to get him.

The Kings have moved on

Really, this is the only whiff of any Kuminga-Kings rumors we have gotten recently, which is a surprise considering how we could not escape those talks last offseason or at February's trade deadline.

Kuminga has been significantly linked to the Los Angeles Lakers recently, with the Cleveland Cavaliers emerging as a potential suitor as well. Not only do the Kings not have any attractive assets to send to Atlanta in a sign-and-trade, but they also do not have the money to offer him the contract he wants, as he is obviously looking for more than a minimum.

JONATHAN KUMINGA LOCKDOWN DEFENSE & BLOCK ON JAYLEN BROWN. 🔥🔒



pic.twitter.com/uQEyaHQVyi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 31, 2026

Fortunately, the Kings seem to be well aware that they are on the outside of these Kuminga "sweepstakes," likely moving on completely. The franchise still needs to sign at least one more player to a standard contract, as they currently have two open roster spots. We should expect them to target a free agent veteran guard or simply elevate two-way forward Jonathan Mogbo to a standard deal, with Kuminga being completely out of the equation.

Of course, if Kuminga were willing to take a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum for a chance to prove himself and hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, the Kings would be a top suitor for him. That scenario is very unlikely, though, as players rarely recover from taking that leap of faith.

Kings' forward rotation

Even without Kuminga, the Kings are likely comfortable with their current forward situation. While it might be their weakest position group, it should not be a serious problem for them next season.

As it stands, they are projected to start a forward duo of Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter, with Alex Karaban and Precious Achiuwa coming off the bench. Sure, they could probably find a spot for Kuminga in there, but it is not the end of the world if he signs elsewhere. After all of these rumors since last summer, it seemed like the two sides were destined to meet eventually, but we will certainly have to wait to see Kuminga in a Kings uniform.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.