Zach LaVine Is Staying Optimistic About the Kings' 2026-27 Season

There is not much hope around the Sacramento Kings' organization heading into the 2026-27 season, with the team in the early stages of a rebuild, but there are some reasons to be confident in this year's team. Not only do they have a much-improved young core, but veterans Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis should be playing with a chip on their shoulder.

In a resurfaced interview with FOX40 from earlier this offseason, LaVine spoke about his offseason and excitement heading into the 2026-27 season in Sacramento.

"The offseason is going great. Same routine as always with me: let the body recover, start getting into it, getting stronger, getting the legs right. Just looking to get back out there. My season got cut a bit short last year ... but I'm really excited and looking forward to this new group, younger group, and seeing what we can do," LaVine said.

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This summer, LaVine opted into his $49 million player option to stay with the Kings for another year, and if Sacramento wants to surprise fans this season and exceed expectations, they will need him to step up.

Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39% from deep. However, he played just 39 games before undergoing season-ending hand surgery. Not only do the Kings need him to stay healthy and bounce back to be a high-level scoring threat, but they need him to become more of a leader as well.

Zach LaVine's leadership for the young Kings

There was plenty of talk over the last few weeks about the Kings bringing in a veteran leader to help mentor rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. and Sacramento's other young guys. Instead, they signed Ben Simmons, who is not as much of a leader in the locker room, which means they need someone to step into that role internally. Can LaVine be the Kings' next leader?

If the Kings play to their potential, we have a chance to make a deep run…



Domantas Sabonis — 3× All-Star

Ben Simmons — 3× All-Star

Zach LaVine — 2× All-Star

Keegan Murray — NBA All Rookie First Team

Darius Acuff Jr. — 2026 Bob Cousy Award (best point guard in all of college… https://t.co/RX0V3Od239 — The Beam (@SacBeam) September 4, 2026

When asked if he has been able to talk to any of the Kings' young guys this offseason to help them out, LaVine did not give much of an inspiring answer, but he held out hope that he could step into a leadership role as the season gets closer.

"I texted Acuff already. I need to reach out to some of the other young guys, but once we get closer to camp, I'll be around and start being able to get my groove on, just vibing with the team and seeing how everything is going. I'm excited. I think we have a chance to go out there and compete at a high level," he finished.

The Kings have the potential to exceed expectations this season, and their chances of doing so will greatly increase if LaVine can step into a leadership role and have some contract-year magic to look more like the All-Star guard the Kings acquired him to be. Hopefully, since that interview in July, LaVine has reached out to more of his young teammates and has leaned into the veteran role the Kings need.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.