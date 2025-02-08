11-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Kings' Biggest Need After Trade Deadline
The Sacramento Kings switched things up at the trade deadline by moving mainstay point guard De'Aaron Fox for former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine. It wasn't the first time the Kings traded a star player right before the deadline, as DeMarcus Cousins would know all too well.
Boogie spent six and a half seasons in Sacramento before being moved three days before the deadline. The Kings mirrored history by moving Fox just four days before the deadline after he spent eight years as the face of the organization.
After the trade, Cousins addressed the current state of the Kings' roster. Cousins feels the Kings should move for a veteran point guard to help keep the team afloat.
"I wouldn't be upset with them going for a veteran point guard to complement this team," said Cousins (per Run It Back | FanDuel TV). "A guy like Chris Paul. I think [Paul] would fit great with that team to keep it afloat and actually make them competitive this year. He's not that expensive, they don't have a pure-pure point guard on this roster, I don't think Monk is a pure-pure point guard."
Cousins said Paul could make the Kings a playoff team. While they couldn't get a deal done before the deadline, the Kings could aim to sign Paul in the offseason. With no true point guard on the roster, the Kings will rely on DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Devin Carter to be their biggest playmakers.
Despite many in the NBA community thinking the Kings lost the trade, Cousins feels the Kings are "still in a good place". Since losing Fox, the Kings are 1-2.
Sacramento will aim for a bounce-back win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
