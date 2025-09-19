All We Want In Sacramento Is A Normal Basketball Team
The Sacramento Kings are once again in the news for non-basketball-related reasons, and while there are other big stories around the league, such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Kawhi Leonard story, it feels like this is to common of a story related to the Sacramento Kings.
Not in terms of the details specifically, but that the Kings are getting attention for reasons not related to basketball.
We're coming off of one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent Kings history that saw Mike Brown get fired, De'Aaron Fox get traded, and Monte McNair get let go following the end of the year. That's about three seasons of massive headlines crammed into one season.
And now with stories coming out about Chance Comanche and the Stockton Kings, the team is once again getting recognition for all the wrong reasons.
Take Us Back to the Beam Team Year
The Kings had one of the most magical seasons in team history just three years ago. Everything went perfectly with the Kings breaking the playoff drought, winning award after award, and debuting The Beam as one of the best promotions in the NBA.
The whole city was buzzing, with people yelling Light the Beam to strangers in Kings gear. There was a palpable energy all around the city. As someone who's lived in Sacramento his whole life, when the Kings are good, the whole city benefits.
It was a sense of normalcy that hadn't been felt in years, with a stable front office, coaching staff, and talented roster that made sense together. But now that team is all but gone as Scott Perry begins his rebuilding as the new general manager.
Low Expectations
I don't speak for all Kings fans, but many who follow the team aren't even asking for much. The Kings aren't expected to compete for the championship, but just making the playoffs would make for a fun season in Sacramento for a team that has lacked playoff exposure over the last two decades.
One of the common phrases that has been thrown around in Sacramento over the last few years is 'Just be average.' This was mainly connected to the Kings need to be better on defense, as they struggled on that side of the ball even during the Beam Team season.
Fans aren't asking for much, they just want the team to at least be average. Not top five or in the conference finals every year, just an average NBA team.
And that likely relates to news like this as well. The season is approaching and it's another headline that takes away from the hard work that Scott Perry and Doug Christie are doing. While the team isn't expected to compete in the daunting Western Conference, they do have enough talent to at least put themselves in position for a lower playoff spot via the play-in.
But for now, the Kings will again enter the season with a fog hanging over them that will make it more challenging to reach their goals of competing at the highest level.