Breaking: Kings Hire Doug Christie as New Head Coach
The Sacramento Kings finished their 2024-25 campaign with an underwhelming 40-42 record and missed the playoffs after a play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With everything that happened throughout the season, the franchise has seemed at a crossroads.
This season, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox, and parted ways with general manager Monte McNair. Most teams would not be able to recover from those significant moves within the same season, so all the Kings can do is focus on their future.
The Kings hired Scott Perry as their new general manager, and for his first task, he has found their new head coach.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Kings are finalizing a deal to sign Doug Christie to a multi-year contract to become the team's new head coach.
Christie is not a new name in Sacramento by any means, but it is still a shocking move to most. After the Kings fired Mike Brown, Christie was promoted to interim head coach. In 52 games in that position, Christie had a 27-25 record, including their season-ending play-in loss.
As a player, Christie played in Sacramento for five seasons, notching four All-Defensive Team honors and engraving his name in Kings history. Now, Christie is able to stay home and build a legacy as his former team's head coach.
Many fans were expecting Perry to look for an outside hire, but Christie did a fine job this past season with an interim tag, even with the odds against him. Give Christie a full offseason as head coach and some say in roster construction, and the Kings could be in good shape next season.