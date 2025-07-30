Breaking: Sacramento Kings Sign New 6-foot-6 Guard
The Sacramento Kings have been making some roster changes this offseason, and while nothing has been as substantial as many hoped for, they are making some moves deep in their rotation. Of course, adding young talent like Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Isaiah Stevens to their core was all great moves, but the Kings made another young acquisition on Wednesday.
After letting Isaiah Crawford walk in free agency, and he subsequently found a new home with the Houston Rockets, the Kings had a two-way contract spot to fill. On Wednesday, the Kings reportedly agreed to a deal with 26-year-old guard Daeqwon Plowden.
"Just In: The Sacramento Kings and Daeqwon Plowden have agreed to a two-way deal, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @HoopsHype," NBA insider Michael Scotto posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Plowden averaged 7.2 points on 64% shooting from the field and 53% from 3-point range in six games for the Hawks as a two-way player last season."
Plowden is a 6-foot-6 guard who went undrafted in 2022 after five years at Bowling Green. Plowden spent last season on a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks, where he made six NBA appearances.
Through six NBA appearances, Plowden averaged 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in just 12.0 minutes per game. Plowden has been an impressive player through three years in the G League and had some strong moments while playing with the Kings' Summer League team this year.
While most teams try to sign players younger than 26 for their two-way spots, Plowden is an intriguing player who the Kings certainly want to keep within the organization.