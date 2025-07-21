Celtics, Knicks, Kings, Suns Interested in Top NBA Free Agent: Report
Even as August approaches, the NBA free agency market still has some impactful players available, and a handful of teams are reportedly competing for a three-time All-Star.
NBA insider Marc Stein reports on The Stein Line that four teams have shown interest in former first-overall pick Ben Simmons: the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, and New York Knicks.
"League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I'm told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento," Stein wrote.
The Kings and Knicks have already been linked to Simmons in the past week or so, but as teams like the Celtics and Suns enter the conversation, Sacramento will have a bit more competition to get the athletic playmaker on their roster.
Simmons, 29, is a very flawed player, but he is a true difference maker when at his best. The 6-foot-10 point guard is a versatile defender and high-level playmaker, and if he stays healthy and consistent, he would be a huge addition for any team.
Of course, the four teams mentioned by Stein may not all still be looking at Simmons at this point in the offseason, but there is a good chance at least two or three of them will be competing for him down the stretch.
The Kings have one open standard roster spot, and while there is a chance they go into the regular season without filling it, taking a chance on Ben Simmons would not be a bad alternative. However, he could be more impactful on a team like the Celtics or Knicks, championship contenders that could use a versatile defender and ball handler.