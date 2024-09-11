De’Aaron Fox and Steph Curry Land in China for Sneaker Event
The Sacramento Kings rarely have stars that are known globally, but the emergence of De'Aaron Fox has been astounding. The star point guard has been one of the league's best for a couple of years, but his recent shoe deal is taking him around the world.
Last October, Fox inked a monumental deal with Curry Brand, a branch of Under Armor led by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, becoming the first NBA athlete to sign with the exclusive brand.
More recently, Curry Brand and Fox announced the Kings star will be launching his first signature shoe. A first look at the sneaker dropped on Monday, showing off his logo and a Sacramento-inspired colorway.
On Tuesday, Under Armor posted a video of Fox and Curry landing in China for the 2024 Curry Brand Tour, with a group of fans swarming them to show support. Funny enough, the fans completely overlook the Sacramento star as he walks by, while Curry gets the superstar treatment.
Fox has already cemented himself as one of the league's top point guards, but traveling the world as part of the Curry Brand will certainly elevate him as more of an icon. Despite Fox and Curry being NorCal and division rivals, their partnership with the Curry Brand helps them both tremendously.
Fox fully embracing the Curry Brand and becoming a global representative could certainly lead to future NBA player additions for the shoe line.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!