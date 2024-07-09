DeMar DeRozan Praises the Sacramento Kings Fanbase
The Sacramento Kings are introducing their newest star DeMar DeRozan in a press conference on Tuesday, and the fresh King is all smiles about his new position.
DeRozan has noted a couple of reasons why he chose the Kings, including their obvious hunger to win and the incredible fanbase. The six-time All-Star was quick to praise Kings fans (via @MattGeorgeSAC / X):
"You just see the passion and love for their team. That goes a long way. It's hard to find overly dedicated fans that went through the ups and downs with their team."- DeMar DeRozan
DeRozan has played for passionate franchises throughout his career and is extremely valued by fans everywhere he goes. Sacramento will undoubtedly give him a ton of love, as a small market team like the Kings value stars like DeRozan as they do not come through very often.
DeRozan also talked about the passion from Kings fans he has felt as an opposing player throughout the years, and how difficult it is as an away team playing in Sacramento (via @momoragan / X):
"To get the reception I got [at the California Classic Summer League] was amazing. The last couple of years playing against the Kings, it's been tough coming in this building -- you feel it. There's not many arenas in this league where you walk in and you feel the atmosphere and feel the tension in the air. ...The drive, the hunger, the passion that the fans show, you definitely just want to give it back."- DeMar DeRozan
DeRozan got a standing ovation after arriving at Golden 1 Center for the Kings' California Classic Summer League game shortly after the sign-and-trade news broke, immediately showing the star he made the right choice.
