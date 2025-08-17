Dennis Schroder's Honest Statement on NBA Star Nikola Jokic
The Sacramento Kings have made one significant move in the 2025 NBA offseason, which was acquiring Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons. Going into the summer, the Kings had much higher expectations for roster improvements, but general manager Scott Perry and the new-look front office have been tame.
Still, while many fans are not too excited about the addition, Schroder is undoubtedly an upgrade to what they had going into the offseason. The 12-year NBA veteran fills a dire need at point guard, and while his three-year, $44 million contract leaves much to be desired, his on-court impact should be felt in Sacramento.
Last season, while spending time with the Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets, Schroder averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, with years of experience as a starting point guard under his belt. The Kings will be Schroder's tenth NBA franchise, joining a rare company of players to play for a double-digit number of teams.
This offseason, Schroder is spending his time with Team Germany at the 2025 EuroBasket, joining other NBA players like Orlando Magic forwards Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva.
Ahead of the EuroBasket tournament, most teams have been playing a series of exhibition games to get ready for group play, which included a powerhouse battle between Germany and Serbia this weekend.
A loaded Serbia team, headlined by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, took down Schroder and Germany in this friendly matchup, and despite the two star-studded teams likely to meet again down the line, it was all respect.
Schroder gives props to Jokic
Before their matchup, German star and new Kings point guard Dennis Schroder was asked about Serbian center and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic in an interview with Magenta Sport.
"I find it fascinating that basketball really only comes second or third in his life," Schroder said. "He enjoys spending time with his family and his horses. He lives for the things that matter to him. He says he doesn’t want to be remembered in the books for basketball, but for how good he is as a father. But as a player, he’s the best in the world. Well, it’s just like that, based on the stats and what he’s been doing in the league for the past three, four, five years, how he dominates."
Jokic has made it very clear that his NBA career is not as important to him as other aspects of his life, which makes it incredible how he dominates the league every year. The three-time NBA MVP has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time, and Schroder recognizes how amazing that is to do, while he still has his priorities in check.