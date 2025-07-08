Kings Announce Trade for 12-Year NBA Veteran
The Sacramento Kings have had an eventful free agency period so far, headlined by the acquisition of 12-year veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. However, there have been plenty of question marks around the move.
It was no surprise when the Kings reportedly agreed to a deal to sign Schroder in free agency; however, talk about a potential sign-and-trade arose. Still, the consensus was that Schroder to Sacramento was a done deal, but not many people knew exactly how it would happen.
Finally, on Monday, the Kings made the Schroder acquisition official. The Kings announced that they have acquired the veteran guard through a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons.
"The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard Dennis Schroder and a 2029 second-round pick as part of a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a protected 2026 second-round pick," the Kings announced.
Schroder was reportedly signed to a three-year, $45 million deal, potentially keeping him in Sacramento until the 2028 offseason. The 31-year-old guard averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game this past season, spending time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons.
Schroder is officially joining the tenth team of his NBA career, and while he is a viable veteran point guard to have, he is certainly not the starter that the Kings should be looking for.
As part of the sign-and-trade, the Kings are reportedly using a trade exception from the Kevin Huerter deal, now giving the Pistons a trade exception they can use. This allows the Kings to keep their mid-level exception and keep the door open for another move.
Schroder will likely be Sacramento's starting point guard next season, giving them a starting five of him, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, barring any more changes.