ESPN Ranks Kings Star Trio Among Top 50 NBA Players
ESPN has released their annual NBA player rankings ahead of the 2024-25 season, as Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk and Keegan Murray rose from unranked to earning top 100 status.
Now, with spots 11 through 50 revealed, three more Kings found their spots on the list, but each has dropped in ranking from last year.
As Sacramento is right on the brink of contention, many would believe their stars would get more credit, but here is where ESPN has each member of the Kings' new star trio ranked:
45. F DeMar DeRozan
The Kings acquired six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade this offseason, and the Hall of Fame-caliber star is already getting the Sacramento treatment. Last year, DeRozan ranked 39th in ESPN's ranking, dropping six spots despite a very impressive 2023-24 season.
DeRozan, 35, is often criticized for his age, lackluster defense, and weak three-point shot, but he seems to be doing just fine. Last season with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, but missed out on his third consecutive All-Star appearance.
DeRozan has also been one of the league's top performers in the clutch, being voted top-three for Clutch Player of the Year the last two seasons.
After a few preseason games, it is clear how effective DeRozan will be in Sacramento's offense. The undisputed NBA star will certainly be crucial in the Kings' dream for postseason success and do not be surprised when he takes them to the next level.
29. C Domantas Sabonis
Last season, ESPN ranked Domantas Sabonis as the 22nd-best player in the league. Sabonis then led the NBA in triple-doubles (26), double-doubles (77), and rebounds per game (13.7), and broke the NBA record for most consecutive double-doubles (61), yet still dropped seven spots.
The main argument behind Sabonis' drop is a lack of success after missing the postseason, which is fair considering he has not won a playoff series, but the Sacramento big man was one of the most dominant players in the league last season.
There is nothing else Sabonis can do individually to propel himself up this list, except to help lead the Kings to a deep playoff run.
26. G De'Aaron Fox
De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis being near each other in the ranking is expected, as even Kings fans are split on who the better player is. Last year, Fox ranked one spot behind Sabonis at 23 but only dropped three places compared to Sabonis' seven heading into the new season.
Fox, 26, averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game, putting together the best season of his career. Fox quickly became one of the scariest point guards in the NBA when he showed the league his improved three-point shot while continuing to improve his defensive game.
The one-time All-Star will be searching for an All-NBA appearance this season to be eligible for a supermax extension next offseason, so do not expect the star guard to lay off the gas at any point this year.
Fox is in a similar boat as Sabonis, as the league needs to see them string together a postseason run to properly gauge where they stand among the NBA's best. With the help of DeRozan, this is a prime opportunity for the Kings' stars to prove themselves to the league.
