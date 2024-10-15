2 Kings Rise in ESPN NBA 2024-25 Player Rankings
The Sacramento Kings have assembled a valiant roster around the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, becoming an all-around franchise ready to contend in the Western Conference.
No NBA team can be great without an impressive support cast, and that is exactly what Sacramento has built. Two of the Kings' mega role-players have earned a spot in the top 100 of ESPN's 2024-25 NBA player rankings:
94. F Keegan Murray
Murray was not ranked in last year's ranking by ESPN but has risen into the likeness of some of the best players in the league.
The third-year forward has propelled himself on both sides of the ball, but his defensive improvements have cemented him as a rising star. Last season, Murray averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 stocks per game, but his three-point efficiency took a dip from his record-breaking rookie year.
With the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan into Sacramento's lineup, Murray should excel as an off-ball creator with so many playmakers alongside him. If Murray can continue to shoot the three at a high level and keep building his defensive prowess, he will shoot up these rankings.
65. G Malik Monk
While a season-ending injury in March seemingly robbed him of bringing home the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, Monk's success last season was unbelievable, causing him to go from unranked to 65th in ESPN's rankings.
Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game, coming off the bench in each of his 72 appearances. The star sixth man led all bench players in both statistical categories while building onto his insane highlight reel on a night-to-night basis.
Monk entered unrestricted free agency expected to get near $100 million from another franchise, yet opted to return to Sacramento on a four-year, $78 million deal. Monk's loyalty to the Kings did not exactly earn him the starting shooting guard spot, but he should have a very similar role as he did last year.
Monk is the league's top bench spark, playing a significant role in Sacramento's path to success.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!