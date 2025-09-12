How the Kings' Recent Roster Move Impacts Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings have been involved with a handful of free agents this offseason, but their only signings have been Dennis Schroder, Drew Eubanks, and Doug McDermott. After re-signing McDermott, the Kings pushed their roster to 18 players, including three two-way spots, seemingly closing the door on other potential signings.
However, since then, the Kings have still been involved in trade rumors, especially regarding Malik Monk and Devin Carter, as they reportedly look to make room in their backcourt. On Wednesday, however, the Kings made a different move that did not shock many.
Kings part with Terence Davis
The Kings reportedly waived Terence Davis, whose contract was non-guaranteed until the start of the 2025-26 season.
Terence Davis, 28, has been a fan-favorite in Sacramento for a few years, but his time with the franchise has seemingly come to an end, for good. With this move, the Kings now have an open roster spot, opening the door again for some potential free agents.
This was not a surprising move by the Kings, as it would make much more sense to have an open roster spot than to guarantee Davis' contract for the 2025-26 season, which would make it much more challenging to move on from him if they wanted to.
Could Russell Westbrook sign?
A couple of intriguing names are still on the market, like Precious Achiuwa and Thomas Bryant, but the most likely option seems to be Russell Westbrook. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has been linked to the Kings since early July, and it would not shock anyone if he signed a deal with the franchise as early as tomorrow.
However, this Davis move may not lead directly to a Westbrook signing. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line on Friday that those two moves do not seem to correlate, yet.
"There is no indication — yet — that the Kings' decision to release Terence Davis is the first step toward a Russell Westbrook signing in Sacramento. It's too soon to go that far," Fischer wrote.
Fischer has previously reported that the Kings are the only team to have a legitimate interest in Westbrook at this stage of free agency, and it is even a possibility that he could go into the 2025-26 season without a home, or even potentially sign overseas.
Time will tell what the Kings do with their new open roster spot, but it can be certain that the loss of Davis does not guarantee the addition of Westbrook, even though it opens the door.