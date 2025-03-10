Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Knicks vs Kings
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the New York Knicks on Monday night to close out the second leg of back-to-back games. The Kings are coming off a one-point overtime loss against the Los Angeles Clippers and are sure to be tested against the Knicks.
The Kings lost their first game against the Knicks in January by a score of 143-120. New York's starters carried the burden by scoring 123 of the team's total points, including a 25-point performance from point guard Jalen Brunson.
Brunson, 28, is averaging 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3 rebounds per game in his seventh season at the professional level. The Knicks have ruled out Brunson due to an ankle injury ahead of a crucial matchup against the Kings.
Brunson suffered the injury against the Los Angeles Lakers last week. The team has ruled him out for the next two weeks as he recovers from his right ankle sprain.
Despite the injury, the Kings are still underdogs at home. The Knicks have a starting five that will include Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. Expect Miles McBride or Cameron Payne to step up in Brunson's absence against Sacramento.
For the Kings, its one less player to worry about. The last time the Kings hosted the Knicks, Brunson dropped 42 points. His replacements shouldn't inflict as much damage but are more than capable of getting hot at the right time.
Kings vs. Knicks will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Monday night.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!