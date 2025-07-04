Keegan Murray's Status in Kings, Warriors Trade Revealed
It's no secret that the Sacramento Kings are interested in Jonathan Kuminga, as they've been negotiating a possible sign and trade with the Warriors for what feels like months. But with the NBA offseason in full swing, the updates just keep coming on the latest revolving the Northern California teams.
The Kings have reportedly offered players like Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation for to the Warriors in a sign and trade for Kuminga. But Golden State isn't interested in that package from Sacramento and it seems as though the talks have stalled.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Warriors resume negotiations with the Kings if Keegan Murray is involved in the deal.
"At the same time, the Warriors are said to have a lot of interest in 2022 fourth-overall pick Keegan Murray and would open negotiations with the Kings should the 24-year-old be on the table, sources said."
It makes sense that the Warriors are trying to hold out for Murray. The 24 year old wing averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from three.
It was a down year in terms of shooting efficiency, but Murray showed continued improvement on the boards and defensive end, where he guarded 1-5 throughout the season. He may not become the offensive star that he was projected to be when drafted fourth in the 2022 draft, but he's become an all-around player who affects the game in a multitude of ways.
If his three-point shooting returned to the high 30's, he has the potential to become an elite three&D player in this league, which is what every team is always searching for. The Warriors are also looking to add more size on the wings this offseason, and Murray would slot in perfectly next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
And it's for those very reasons that the Kings are reportedly not willing to part with Murray in a sign and trade for Kuminga. ABC10's Matt George reported it last night, and Brett Siegel confirmed it again tonight.
That's good news to hear if you're a Kings fan. The Kings have little to no young talent on the roster, and even Murray is already 24 years old. What makes the idea of Kuminga on the Kings so tempting is the duo of him and Murray, not swapping the two.
With Kuminga and Murray, who seems likely to get an extension this offseason, locked up for the foreseeable future, the Kings would have two potentially great starting wings. After struggling to add wing talent to the roster for years, that would be a nice luxury to have in an era where wings have never been more valuable.
Kuminga may end up being the better player in the end, as he has shown more of an ability to create his own shot, but having him without Murray feels like a lateral move for an already small Kings team. Even if it means passing on Kuminga, keeping Murray out of the deal feels like the right move for now by the Kings.