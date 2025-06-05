Kings and Heat Swap All-Stars in NBA Trade Proposal
As rumors swirl around the Sacramento Kings, speculation is growing on where DeMar DeRozan could end up next season. A team that has been repeatedly mentioned as a future home for the six-time All-Star is the Miami Heat.
I've already written about a possible trade between the Kings and Heat that would bring back Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr., but the Heat's roster is full of options for the Kings to take back if they want to send DeRozan to Miami.
Getting Jaquez Jr. for DeRozan would be great, but there's no guarantee that the Heat would be willing to give up on a young player who's under team control for the foreseeable future. They do have another talented wing on the roster, though, that would make sense for Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Andrew Wiggins, OKC 2027 2nd RD Pick
Miami Heat Receive: DeMar DeRozan
For the Heat, they would be getting another scorer who could help take the burden off of Tyler Herro and go get his own bucket when needed. And pairing DeRozan with defensive players in Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware, and Haywood Highsmith in the frontcourt should help alleviate DeRozan's defensive concerns in ways that Domantas Sabonis couldn't.
For the Kings, Wiggins may not be the most exciting name out there, but the biggest knock on him has generally been his large contract, especially dating back to his days in Minnesota and Golden State.
But Wiggins is owed $28 million next season and has a $30 million player option for the 2026-27 season. That's a much more realistic number to stomach for Wiggins, especially in today's NBA landscape with the rising salary cap.
Between his time with the Warriors and Heat last season, Wiggins averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three.
Wiggins isn't known as a three-point shooter per se, but he's quietly put together a solid few years from beyond the arc, shooting it at a 38.1% clip on 5.1 attempts per game over the last five seasons.
That would pair well with Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, but more importantly, would give the Kings another starting caliber wing that they desperately need.
The duo of Wiggins and Murray would be the best starting forward duo in recent memory, narrowly beating out Harrison Barnes and Murray in my opinion. They are both above average defenders that can guard up or down, and would give Christie a ton of flexibility to build out lineup combinations and defensive assignments.
While Wiggins isn't a young wing who's under team control like Jaquez Jr., there is some added benefit of him only being under contract for the next two seasons, assuming he picks up his player option.
That timing matches up with Zach LaVine's contract. With the two of them set to become free agents after the 2026-27 season, the Kings could open up $79.1 million in cap space. They also have the added benefit of having both players' trade value go up next season if they prefer to use the expiring contracts in trades. That's not a bad situation to be in as Perry begins his roster reshaping.
Wiggins may not be the long-term solution at the wing position, but he's a more than capable stop-gap option as the Kings begin their transition under Perry. With DeRozan entering his age-36 season, it's possible that's the best type of return they get for the future Hall of Famer.