Kings Announce Full New-Look Coaching Staff
The Sacramento Kings have officially announced their full coaching staff for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. In a summer sure to be full of changes, the organization has now solidified the front office under new general manager Scott Perry as well as the coaching staff under new head coach Doug Christie.
Joining Christie on the bench this season will be associate head coach Mike Woodson, along with assistant coaches Bobby Jackson, Mike Miller, Chris Darnell, and Leandro Barbosa. Rounding out the staff will be Dipesh Mistry, Paul Jesperson, Jimmy Alapag, and Garrius Adams. The scouting team will consist of Will Scott, Shandon Goldman, and Steph Ingo.
Christie coached the Kings to a 27-24 record in 51 games as interim head coach this past season. Having gained the support of the players in the locker room during that time, Sacramento removed the interim tag and made Christie the head coach shortly after the season ended. The Kings signed Christie to a multi-year deal to lead the team.
Shortly thereafter, the Kings announced the agreement had been made to bring in Mike Woodson as Christie’s associate head coach. Woodson brings with him NBA head coaching experience, having previously served in that role with both the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. Woodson also played 11 seasons in the NBA, including 4 seasons with the Kansas City Kings and one with Sacramento.
Leandro Barbosa returns for his fourth season on the Kings’ bench and is the lone returning assistant coach from what was Mike Brown’s staff last season. Barbosa played 15 seasons in the NBA before beginning his coaching career as a player mentor coach for the Golden State Warriors. The former NBA Champion and NBA Sixth Man of the Year joined the Kings coaching staff prior to the 2022-2023 season.
Kings fans will be very familiar with Bobby Jackson, of course. Jackson played for the Kings for six seasons from 2000 to 2005 and again in 2008-2009. In addition to being a fan favorite during his playing days in Sacramento, Jackson has twice been an assistant coach with the Kings. He first served in the role between 2011 and 2013, and again between 2021 and 2023. Jackson was also head coach of the Stockton Kings during his second stint with the franchise.
Sacramento announced at the end of May that they had also hired Chris Darnell, Mike Miller, and Paul Jesperson to round out the coaching staff. Darnell comes to Sacramento with previous assistant coaching and player development experience with several organizations. Darnell also served as the head coach of the NBA G League’s Canton Charge.
Mike Miller was the interim head coach for the New York Knicks in the 2019-2020 season, and brings with him a wealth of experience gained during his career spanning three decades both at the collegiate and professional level. Paul Jesperson joins the Kings as Head of Player Development, having most recently served as an assistant coach with the G League’s Valley Suns.