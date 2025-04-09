New Sacramento Kings Player Reacts to Recent Signing
With just three games left in the regular season, the Sacramento Kings are 39-40 and have clinched their spot in the play-in tournament, but an unfortunate injury could put a damper on their postseason aspirations.
In their win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Kings star sixth man Malik Monk left the game early with an injury and did not return. Monk is now ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to left calf soreness, but the Kings have made a move to bolster their guard depth while he is sidelined.
On Tuesday, the Kings signed 27-year-old guard Terence Davis, who played in Sacramento from 2021 to 2023 and is now reuniting with his former squad.
Davis played a significant role in Sacramento's return to the playoffs after a 16-year drought in the 2022-23 season and was a key player in all three seasons as a King. Through 121 appearances and 16 starts, Davis averaged 8.6 points per game with 42.8/35.8/79.8 shooting splits.
After the announcement of his signing, Davis took to social media to react to the incredible news.
Via @TerenceDavisJr: "Glory to God🙏🏾"
Fans have been vouching for the Kings to bring Davis back to Sacramento, as the talented guard has been playing for the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, all season. Many fans have commented on Davis' post to share their excitement.
"It’s been long overdue!!!" one fan said.
"Can't wait to see Playoff TD bring the energy! 🙌" another fan commented.
"Shouldn’t have let you go in the first place 💜👑" a fan replied.
"LETS GOOO WELCOME BACK, MUCH LOVE GOAT 💜" another fan said.
Davis averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in the G League this season with impressive 46.6/40.2/75.0 shooting splits. Especially if Monk has to miss extended time, Davis could come in and be a significant piece in time for the playoffs, but the Kings are likely just bringing him in for some much-needed depth.