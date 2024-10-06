Kings C Orlando Robinson Receives Injury Update
After getting injured during training camp last week, Sacramento Kings center Orlando Robinson has received a diagnosis and a rough time frame for his return.
The Kings have confirmed that Robinson suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee, sidelining him for at least four weeks until he is re-evaluated.
Robinson, 24, was a surprising offseason addition for Sacramento, but very necessary for a squad lacking serious center depth behind star big man Domantas Sabonis.
With the absence of Robinson until at least November, the Kings must rely on veteran backup center Alex Len, who has been a viable option in the second unit for Sacramento.
As Sacramento's primary backup center last season, Len averaged 4.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and one block per game where he logged 10+ minutes.
As one of the most reliable backup center defenders in the NBA, the Kings leaning on Len in that role is not a bad thing, but many fans wanted to see what Robinson could do in a position battle.
Robinson overperformed in his G League opportunities last season with the Miami Heat affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce. In nine appearances, Robinson averaged 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game, shooting 57.5 percent from the field.
In 67 games played in the NBA through his first two seasons, Robinson has averaged 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in just 10.9 minutes per game. While he has not gotten much opportunity to prove himself at the next level, he could ultimately be a strong option off Sacramento's bench.
