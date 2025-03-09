Kings-Clippers Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs Kawhi Leonard
The Sacramento Kings (33-29) begin the gauntlet of their late season schedule tonight against the team directly in front of them in the standings in the Los Angeles Clippers (34-29).
With the Clippers holding the eight seed and the Kings the ninth, this game will be crucial with only 20 games left for Sacramento.
While both teams are dealing with injuries, that doesn't mean that stars won't be prominent in this one. James Harden scored 50 points two games ago, Zach LaVine is on a heater of all heaters, but this matchup of the game goes to the wings in Keegan Murray and Kawhi Leonard.
Season Stats:
- Keegan Murray: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 33.6 3P%
- Kawhi Leonard: 18.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK, 45.8 FG%, 36.5 3P%, 21 GP
Tonight should be a great test for Keegan Murray, who has continued to show tremendous growth on the defensive end. While Kawhi isn't having an MVP-caliber year like in the past, he is still one of the most impactful players in the game when he steps on the court.
His numbers are down this year, but Leonard made easy work of the Kings last season, scoring 28.3 points per game on great efficiency against Sacramento.
Murray showed improved defense, but even in year three compared to year two, he's shown more defensive prowess which should be fun to watch against the crafty veteran in Leonard.
Offensively, Murray is quietly putting together one of not his best prolonged stretch of basketball of the season. Over the last 15 games, he's scoring 13.6 points, which doesn't stand out, but is shooting at a 40.2% clip from beyond the arc.
Zach LaVine is getting all the headlines for his flamethrower streak from three, but Murray quietly joining him in the three-point barrage makes the Kings offense as potent as ever.
It will be interesting to see how the Clippers matchup on defense. Tonight may be a defensive only game for Murray if Leonard is guarding him, but if Kawhi gets the LaVine or DeMar DeRozan assignment at times, the Kings could look to get Murray more looks to keep the two-time defensive player of the year out of the defensive action.
Stat Predictions:
Keegan Murray: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
Kawhi Leonard: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!