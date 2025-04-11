Kings-Clippers Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs James Harden
The Sacramento Kings (39-41) look to lock up home court for their play-in matchup against the Dallas Mavericks against the streaking Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers have won six straight as they continue to battle for postseason positioning. They currently sit fifth in the Western Conference with every game mattering between the third and seventh spot in the standings.
For the Kings, they can also clinch home court if the Mavericks lose (in the earlier matchup of the night with tipoff at 5:30 PST). While Sacramento doesn't necessarily need the win, they can use all the momentum they can get going into the single-elimination games.
There are a few matchup of the game options in a game filled with stars, but with injury reports and uncertainty in the air, we look at the shooting guards Zach LaVine and James Harden.
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 23.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 44.6 3P%
- James Harden: 22.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 8.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 34.9 3P%
Zach LaVine had another efficient shooting night against the Denver Nuggets, but it was too little too late in a game where the Kings were constantly behind. But he continued his torrid shooting, making his threes at a 62.2% flip the last four games, and is now leading the league in three point percentage at 44.6% on the season.
The Clippers boast the third best defense in the league, so points could be hard to come by tonight for the Kings. Especially if DeMar DeRozan struggles from the field again, as he shot 30.8% from the field last game, Sacramento will need LaVine to take more shots and ideally stay near his recent efficiency.
One of LaVine or DeRozan getting hot feels like the Kings best recipe for success down the season's home stretch, and with Kawhi Leonard likely getting the DeRozan assignment, LaVine might be the better option to feature tonight.
For the Clippers, Harden continues to have an extremely impactful season. While his efficiency is down, but he leads the team in both points and assists.
In the three previous games against the Kings, he's done exactly that, averaging 24.3 points and 9.3 assists, but on 37.7% shooting from the field and 29.6% from deep.
Where he's really hurt the Kings, as he so often does, is by getting to the free-throw line. He's shot 28 freebies in the three games, or 9.3 per game. He may not be as shifty as he once was, but Harden's combination of strength, skill, and deception still reign supreme.
It will likely be Keon Ellis who gets the opening assignment against Harden, with Devin Carter among others taking turns throughout the game. Both Ellis and Carter can be prone to fouling with their aggressive defense and will have to find the line on how physical they can be with the talented scorer.
Stat Predictions:
Zach LaVine: 29 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
James Harden: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK