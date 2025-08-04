Kings Could Explore Bench Role for All-Star Guard
The Sacramento Kings' offseason feels a bit like a fever dream. They've been connected to the biggest story in the last months with the Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade saga, as well as repeatedly linked to Russell Westbrook, one of the best remaining free agents on the market.
But in the end, we've seen little movement from the Kings outside of draft night, the sign-and-trade to bring in Dennis Schröder, and sending out Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric.
While the biggest storyline continues to unfold with Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, there's a looming question that felt like it would have an easy answer when the offseason got underway. What is the plan with DeMar DeRozan?
When last season ended, it felt like a foregone conclusion that the Kings would trade the six-time All-Star at some point this offseason. DeRozan is entering his 17th season and has already hinted that he would like to end his career on a contending team, something the Kings aren't likely to do next season.
But as the offseason wore on, it slowly turned from a near certainty of DeRozan being traded to him almost surely coming back to Sacramento for a second season as a market never emerged for the talented scorer.
First and foremost, DeRozan coming back to Sacramento isn't a bad thing. He's a future Hall-of-Famer and one of the most talented scorers this game has ever seen. He may not be a long-term solution for the Kings as they reshape their roster, but he brings a veteran presence and go-to scorer that the team needs as currently constructed.
The question is, what will his role be on the Kings next year, especially if Perry is able to pull off the sign-and-trade for Kuminga? Sactown Sports 1140's Allen Stiles noted that the Kings could look at the option of bringing DeRozan off the bench in the scenario where they land Kuminga.
If the Kings bring in Kuminga for any combination of Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and Malik Monk, that leaves them with at least six starting-caliber players. Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray feel like locks to start, and Kuminga will almost surely get a starting role in Sacramento, as that's something that entices him about joining the Kings.
That leaves three spots for DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Schröder. Schröder is the only true point guard on the roster, and will likely get the nod there, unless the Kings want to start with no floor general on the court. But all indications are that Perry values the point guard position, and with that being their top priority this offseason, Schröder feels like the logical choice.
And then there is just one starting spot left, which feels like it would go to LaVine, who is not only making more money, but more in the prime of his career.
If DeRozan does agree to come off the bench, he would not only help them add a scoring punch to the second unit, and someone they can bring in to just go get buckets, but should also theoretically increase his trade value.
One of the difficult aspects of DeRozan's game is that he needs the ball in his hands to be effective and can slow down an offense. While he's an effective scorer in that role, it limits the offensive scheme and styles that he can fit into. But doing that off the bench creates a whole different dynamic to what he can bring to a team looking to add a scoring punch.
All of this could be a moot point if Kuminga isn't traded to the Kings. As the roster currently stands, DeRozan is likely going to start as he has for almost the entirety of his career. But it is a question that many have been bringing up since last year, and a single move could turn it into a reality.