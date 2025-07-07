NBA Insider Reveals Details of Kings-Pistons Trade
After a week or so of back-and-forth between the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons, Dennis Schröder appears to officially be on his way to Sacramento via a sign and trade.
ESPN1320's James Ham reported that Schröder will be joining the Kings as a sign and trade with the Pistons. The Kings will also receive a future second-round pick, and Detroit will create a Trade Player Exception (TPE) that they can use in a future deal.
The news on Schröder joining the Kings kept switching between the sign and trade, and him signing with Sacramento as a free agent. Either way, the contract was known, but it was yet to be finalized on how.
There were also talks of Malik Monk being involved in the sign and trade, but it appears that Monk will remain a King for the time being. That could be telling, with talks between the Kings and Warriors are on hold for Kuminga. The Kings could have used that space from Monk's contract for Kuminga, but now will have to find another way to clear space to pull off a trade, depending on what those financials end up looking like.
In the end, the Kings brought Schröder in with the $16.8 TPE that they had from when they traded Kevin Huerter to the Chicago Bulls. That allows them to keep their access to the Mid-Level Exception, which is valued at $14.1 million this season.
Without cap room, that will be important for the Kings to make future moves throughout the rest of the offseason. They can either sign a free agent or trade for a player making $14.1 million or less, and unlike the TPE from the Huerter deal, the MLE doesn't expire.
The Kings have been linked to multiple players that could fit into the MLE that they still have available, including Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon. The Kings were connected to Brogdon once again today, but there haven't been any recent updates on Westbrook.
Either way, it's great that the Kings got their guy. Schröder averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 40.6% shooting from the field and 34.2% from three between his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Pistons.
He's not a star or even a young player with potential like Kuminga, but Schröder should bring a steadying presence to the Kings as they continue to reshape their roster.
They were in desperate need of a true point guard after the De'Aaron Fox trade last season, and Schröder should allow them to be relatively competitive next season. Throwing in another future second-round pick doesn't hurt either, as the Kings just used the 42nd pick to select a promising prospect in Maxime Raynaud.
The roster is still unbalanced, but this move makes life easier for Scott Perry going forward. If he had signed Schröder with the MLE, the Kings would be pretty much out of money, but now they have just enough wiggle room to make another move or two. But for now we sit and wait to find out what that next move will be.