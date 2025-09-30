Kings GM Scott Perry Speaks on Kuminga Pursuit, Key Traits for Roster
The Sacramento Kings wrapped up their media day yesterday, with quotes coming out from everyone around the team. Doug Christie talked about his approach heading into the year, DeMar DeRozan discussed the chaos that was the 2024-25 season, and Malik Monk looked happy as ever, even with his name being included in trade rumors all offseason.
But one of the most important people in the building was new GM Scott Perry. He discussed his goals of building a culture and identity for the team this year, including laying out his six key organizational principles during the media scrum.
But he also joined Sactown Sports 1140's Allen Stiles and was asked about Jonathan Kuminga and the attempt to bring in the young wing this offseason.
While Perry can't get into specifics around the pursuit of Kuminga, he laid out what he was looking for this offseason, as well as what he'll continue to hold in high regard as he reshapes the roster going forward.
"I said that in the very beginning, about being prudent in trying to figure out how to improve this team. That's each and every day," Perry stated. "I'm happy with the group that we have coming in here to start training camp. My job...has to be really evaluating who you have and what you have and then making the honest assessment on where you need to improve. So that's where I'm at with this whole process. The names of the players, that doesn't matter right now as much to me. As much as, does the person and the skillset fit?"
The first part of the answer aligns with what many have said this offseason about the Kings' pursuit of Kuminga. Perry isn't in a rush to make a drastic move to try and get this team to the next step. While bringing in Kuminga would have been great, Perry does seem genuinely excited about the group of players to start the season.
The second part of the answer shows that Perry is continuing to look at skillset and fit for this roster as the main priority, something that Kuminga, as a switchable 3/4 wing, would have helped with tremendously.
But it's not just fit on the court. Perry also values character and personality when looking at potential deals or signings.
"You need talent, plus the character," Perry said. "When you make a trade, when you sign a free agent, when you draft a player, two things are coming in the door. The player's talent, and the personality. And they're not mutually exclusive, they're coming together, so you better be comfortable with both."
When looking at the key players Perry brought in this offseason, everyone seems to check both of those boxes. Dennis Schröder may not be the most talented point guard in the league, but he's a leader who can fit in on almost every team, and is going to work hard every single night.
Rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud both appear to fit that mold as well. They're both older players who are expected to come in and compete for rotational minutes, and both seem to have high character that matches what Perry is looking for.
While the Kings didn't trade for Kuminga this offseason, Perry seems to have a clear plan in place. He may still be in the early days of that plan, as he detailed above, but his priorities seem clear. He's going to bring in players that he thinks fit, and he has high standards for both talent and character alike.