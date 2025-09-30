Kings Star Malik Monk Breaks Silence on Offseason Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings had a very busy 2025 offseason. Despite making just a few moves, with the most significant being the acquisition of journeyman point guard Dennis Schroder, the Kings were constantly involved in trade rumors throughout the summer.
The most common name thrown around in the Kings' trade rumors was star guard Malik Monk. Most notably, the Warriors reportedly turned down a trade offer from the Kings that consisted of Monk and a protected first-round pick in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga.
Monk, 27, spent his first two seasons in Sacramento as an explosive sixth man, even finishing as the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2023-24 season. Last season, Monk finally earned a starting spot, averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game through 45 starts.
Monk has undoubtedly been a very important player for Sacramento since arriving in the 2022 offseason, but the Kings have a logjam at the guard position with not enough minutes to go around for everyone, especially their young guys.
Monk talks about trade rumors
Regardless of any offseason rumors, Monk is not letting the idea of being traded get to him. During Monday's media day, Monk was asked about being involved in trade rumors.
"If my agent don't call me to tell me anything, then it's not gonna happen," Monk said. "My agent called me right before trade deadline. He said if anything happens, it's gonna happen today. Nothing happened, and I have no worry about it."
Monk also hints at the idea that the Kings were shopping him at the trade deadline, as his agent had to tell him that "if anything happens," it would happen on that day. Of course, Monk has dodged getting traded heading into the 2025-26 season, and many Kings fans want it to stay that way so the fan-favorite guard can stay in Sacramento.
Monk's trade value is undoubtedly a question mark, as not many teams value an offensive-minded spark plug who is not a strong defender. Of course, Monk is a very valuable player and an underrated playmaker, but the Kings value him more than any other team in the NBA does, making him a challenging trade piece.
Monk is committed to staying in Sacramento
During media day, Monk was asked if his happiness had wavered since re-signing with the Kings on a four-year, $78 million contract last offseason. In response, he showed how committed he is to staying in Sacramento.
"I bought a house," Monk said. "Bought some acres. So you tell me? Feels just like [home]. Like I said before, I've been feeling at home here. I love it here."
Monk is undoubtedly a great player and could be in store for another big year in Sacramento, although he is likely getting sent back to a sixth-man role. While that is a good role for Monk, he has made it clear in the past that he prefers to be a starter, so time will tell whether his relationship with the new-look front office gets better or worse.