Kings Make Back-to-Back G League Trades
The Sacramento Kings G League affiliate in Stockton is coming off a league-best 24-10 record led by G League Coach of the Year winner Lindsey Harding. With Harding departing for an assistant coach job with the Los Angeles Lakers and Quinton Crawford coming in as her replacement, the talented development program is ready for another successful season.
Stockton has announced two recent trades, including a three-team deal on Wednesday and player swap on Thursday.
In Wednesday's three-team trade, the Kings acquired Dexter Dennis and Justin Powell, shipping away the rights to Jaylen Nowell to the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate.
Dennis, 25, averaged 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the G League last season while splitting time with the Cleveland Charge and Texas Legends.
Powell, 23, averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds through 16 games with the Charge. The guard duo could both be impact players in Stockton.
In Thursday's two-team trade, the Kings sent the rights to Dane Goodwin to the Salt Lake City Stars in exchange for the rights to Jayce Johnson and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
Johnson, 27, is a 7-foot big man who averaged a near double-double with 9.7 points,13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. The intimidating inside force could be a great addition in Stockton.
This biggest loss for Stockton in these trades is Jaylen Nowell, who averaged 17.4 points last season but will be a valuable piece in the Wizards system.
