Kings' Malik Monk Opens as Favorite to Win NBA Award
The Sacramento Kings retained one of their most important players from last season in uber-athletic guard Malik Monk. One of the association's best bench players, Monk signed a team-friendly deal to stay in California's capital despite drawing larger offers from other teams.
In the 2023-24 season, Monk averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists off the bench across 72 games for the Kings. His scoring ability helped lead Sacramento to victory in multiple close games, and he was often on the court as a part of the closing rotation.
Odds for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award recently opened on DraftKings Sportsbook with Malik Monk leading the way as the favorite to take home the trophy. Monk finished as the runner-up this past season, barely falling short of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid after suffering an injury late in the year.
2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Odds
- Malik Monk (+475)
- Naz Reid (+650)
- Jordan Clarkson (+1100)
- Caris LeVert (+1100)
- Buddy Hield (+1400)
- Bobby Portis (+1400)
- Norman Powell (+1600)
- Herbert Jones (+1600)
- Donte DiVincenzo (+1700)
- Josh Hart (+1800)
Despite posting elite numbers as a backup last season, Monk was snubbed of any recognition for his efforts. He was the first player since Lou Williams to post 1,000+ points and 350+ assists off the bench in a season, proving his value to the Kings in every minute he played.
If Monk doesn't enter the starting rotation, he could see a lot of minutes as a primary ball handler off the bench once again. After signing a new four-year contract, it's clear that the Kings' front office believes in Monk to continue his improvement entering his eighth year in the league.
Kings fans will see Monk in action again when the regular season tips off later this October.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!