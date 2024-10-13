Kings G Malik Monk Receives Status Update vs. Trail Blazers
The Sacramento Kings dropped two consecutive games against the Golden State Warriors to begin their 2024 preseason, but the more significant storyline was the departure of star sixth man Malik Monk.
After erupting for 13 points in just 10 minutes in their preseason opener, Monk left the game early due to personal reasons and did not return.
Following his early departure from Wednesday's game, Monk left the team, but it was not expected to be long-term. Monk would miss practice on Thursday and missed Friday's preseason rematch at Golden State.
After being away from the team since Wednesday, Monk is officially active for Sunday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
While nobody knows what was going on behind the scenes for Monk, all fans can do is support him through whatever was happening, and welcome him back into the lineup with open arms.
This offseason, Monk signed a four-year, $78 million contract to stay in Sacramento when many expected him to depart in free agency. His commitment to the Kings has made him an automatic fan favorite, and getting him back on the court is huge.
Sacramento's Sunday matchup against Portland is their final home game of the preseason. Getting Monk more preseason reps to get him prepared for the preseason is exactly what they need.
Kings head coach Mike Brown has said that starters will play through the third quarter and possibly the entire game, as they ramp up toward regular season minutes.
The Kings and Trail Blazers tip off Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!