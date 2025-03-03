Kings-Mavericks Matchup of the Game: Malik Monk vs Kyrie Irving
The Sacramento Kings (31-28) look to distance themselves in the standings against the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) as they go for their fourth straight win. The Kings recently jumped Dallas in the standings and with every game counting in the close Western Conference battle, these head-to-head matchups with play-in teams will be crucial down the season's home-stretch.
The Mavericks have lost three of their last four games and are dealing with a multitude of injuries, specifically in the front court. That leaves the matchup of the game to the guard position, with a Kings player finding his footing in a new role and a Mavs player who can carry a team to victory on any given night.
Season Stats:
- Malik Monk: 17.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 3.9 REB, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 32.0 3P%
- Kyrie Irving: 25.0 PTS, 4.7 AST, 4.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 40.1 3P%
Malik Monk was thrust into a new position when the Kings traded De'Aaron Fox, and while it hasn't been seemless, the electric guard looks like he's starting to find his footing.
In the last three games, Monk's field goal percentage has improved from 35.7%, to 41.7%, and 53.8% last game. Monk has never been the most efficient player, but if he can get his field goal percentage up to the high fourties or low fifties, it would do wonders for the Kings offense.
Monk's three-point shot has been up and down throughout the season, and mostly down of late, as he's shooting 26.5% from three over the last 22 games, but his game isn't as reliant on the three as many think.
What stands out more is the turnovers. Monk will be the first to tell you he needs to limit the giveaways. Averaging 3.6 since the Fox trade, it still feels like Monk is figuring out how to operate as the team's true point guard. If he can pair the improved shooting efficiency with the lower turnover, the Kings should be in good position nightly, even with Domantas Sabonis missing time.
A key to watch while Sabonis is out is the Monk and Jonas Valančiūnas pick and roll. The combo of Monk and Sabonis was lethal. With Valančiūnas filling in as the starting center, the new duo could be key to the Kings success.
On the flipside, the Mavericks are dealing with a injuries throughout their roster, but Kyrie Irving continues to have a great (and widely underappreciated) season.
It feels like he's been around forever, but Irving is still just 32 years old and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as he's taken on more of a burden for the Mavs. Over his last seven games, Irving has averaged 30.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
The Kings have repeatedly done their best to get the ball out of the opposing team's star's hands, and I expect Irving to get that treatment tonight. Whether it be throwing double teams, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, Jake LaRavia, or a variety of looks, Irving is likely to get the star treatment tonight from the Kings.
Stat predictions:
Malik Monk: 19 PTS, 8 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Kyrie Irving: 23 PTS, 11 AST, 6 REB, 2 STL, 0 BLK
