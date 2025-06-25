Kings Named Top Suitor for Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard by NBA Insider
With the draft on Wednesday and the Free Agency period opening next Monday, the Sacramento Kings are going to be very active in reshaping the roster after two consecutive disappointing seasons. New General Manager Scott Perry has made no secret that one of his priorities is acquiring a starting quality point guard. According to reports, the Kings are already targeting a talented vet.
Per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, Sacramento is a “likely leading suitor” for former Detroit Piston and free agent point guard Dennis Schröder:
“The Kings, league sources say, are already being described as a likely leading suitor for Detroit's Dennis Schröder when free agency begins Monday at 6 PM ET.
Schröder is expected to command a deal that could start at the full $14.1 million midlevel exception and the Kings - barring a trade that otherwise addresses their need for a playmaker - are expected to be a prime contender to try to sign the 31-year-old away from the Pistons.”
Schröder fits the bill as a starting quality point guard who can handle the ball, defend, and has a winning track record. Schröder most recently played for the upstart Detroit Pistons in a backup role. He boasts career averages of 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on shooting splits of 43.2/34.2/83.6.
Schröder has spent time with storied franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Boston Celtics. Still, arguably, Schröder’s greatest moment in his basketball career came in 2023, when he led his native Germany en route to being crowned champions of the FIBA Basketball World Cup and was named MVP of the tournament. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.1 assists per game, including a 28-point performance in the championship game against Serbia.