Kings Offered Guard in Kuminga Trade Talks, Warriors Not Interested
It's been reported that the Golden State Warriors are shutting down sign-and-trade talks for Jonathan Kuminga, but news continues to trickle out regarding the offers that the Kings and others have offered for the young wing.
It's well known that the Kings have offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation to the Warriors, but we haven't heard any other concrete offers that Scott Perry has put on the table.
In his latest update on the Kuminga saga, Brett Siegel reported that the Kings have offered Malik Monk in the sign-and-trade, but, much like the Carter and Saric deal, Golden State doesn't seem to be interested in the combo guard.
Monk averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists last year, both of which were career-highs, but did so on 43.9% shooting from the field and 32.5% from three. It was a down year, efficiency-wise, for Monk, but he's one of the few guards who can both score and facilitate off the bench.
The issue with Monk may be less about his play, and more about his contract. He is set to make $18.8 million next season, $20.2 in the 2026-27 season, and has a $21.6 million player option for the 2027-28 season.
Coming into the offseason, that looked like a great contract for one of the best sixth-men in the league, but with money tightening up with the new CBA and aprons, teams are spending less than ever, especially on long-term deals.
Siegel noted that that could be why the Warriors are not interested in bringing in Monk as they look to keep their books clean for future seasons.
"Even if Monk were to be involved in a firm offer from the Kings, it is hard to envision the Warriors holding much interest. The organization has made it a point of emphasis not to bring back long-term contracts that will tie them down financially."
The Warriors have their sights set on Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray from the Kings, but all reports are that the Kings are holding them off the table in any trade talks for Kuminga.
It's what is making this whole situation so difficult. While Kuminga has made it clear that he doesn't want to return to the Warriors, and that he would be in on going to Sacramento, the teams continue to be unable to find common ground for the trade aspect.
It's always seemed like a long shot that any deal would come to fruition, and the more news that comes out, the less likely any deal seems. Everyone seems to be in a standoff at the moment, with the Kings holding firm on keeping Ellis and Murray, and the Warriors holding firm that they want more for Kuminga.
For Monk, it will be interesting to see if the Kings pivot to another trade to clear up space at the shooting guard position. He was heavily involved in the Dennis Schröder sign-and-trade and is now connected to the Warriors. It's clear that the Kings are looking to make moves, and moving Monk makes the most sense. However, finding a deal for Monk this offseason appears to be more challenging than we all thought, and we can cross the Warriors off the list of possible destinations for the sixth man.