New Update on Kings Trade Offer for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings have been looking to make roster upgrades this offseason, even if they have not made any significant moves yet. Acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder via sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons has been the Kings' only significant move, but there is still plenty of time for more.
The Kings have been linked to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who has been in a contract feud with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. Kuminga, 22, is asking for more money and a better role than the Warriors can offer him, but teams like the Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls have emerged as potential suitors that can give him closer to what he wants.
On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that the Kings are offering Kuminga up to a four-year contract worth around $90 million, along with the Suns.
"Kuminga and Turner have used July to explore their sign-and-trade options. The most significant negotiations have been with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, getting proposals up to four years approaching $90 million total, including a player option for the final season, sources said," ESPN wrote.
Charania recently followed up about Sacramento's interest in Kuminga, giving an update on what they are willing to send the Warriors in a sign-and-trade, but revealing why Golden State is reluctant.
"The Sacramento Kings, I'm told, have actually offered a first-round pick in those conversations," Charania said. "It's been a conditional first-round pick, as well as a potential rotation player. But the Warriors have wanted the Sacramento Kings to give them an unprotected first-round."
The Kings have reportedly been offering Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and a protected first-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for Kuminga, but Golden State has not liked this deal. The Warriors have reportedly been wanting either Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis in exchange for Kuminga, but for obvious reasons, the Kings are keeping both of them out of these trade discussions.
If the Kings believe Kuminga can be their missing piece and a potential star that they can build around, then giving the Warriors an unprotected pick rather than a protected one should not be the end of the world. However, giving up an unprotected pick alongside a key player like Malik Monk or Keon Ellis would be a stretch.
